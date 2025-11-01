The Rangers boss referenced his previous experience in high intensity Derby matches including Der Klassiker.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Sunday’s Old Firm Derby just around the corner, Danny Rohl has demonstrated his excitement for what will be his first experience in the fixture.

After the 3-0 loss away to Brann in the Europa League in his opening match, the German boss has constructed a mini-revival in his side’s form of late, beating both Kilmarnock and Hibs in the SPFL Premiership. However, a knockout game at Hampden against Martin O’Neill’s Celtic will bring a new challenge altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With it being his first experience of the fixture, questions have been asked of Rohl how he deal with intensity, pressure and magnitude of an Old Firm Derby, however during his time at the helm at Sheffield Wednesday, the 36-year old was involved in plenty of feisty affairs.

Steel City Derby revving Rohl up for Old Firm showdown

The Rangers boss faced Sheffield United twice during his time in Yorkshire, so is no stranger to a grudge match. He was also involved in a handful of matches between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund when he was assistant manager at the Allianz.

He said: “Of course it helps when you’ve been part of a derby match before. I can remember when Hansi Flick took over (at Bayern) in our second game at home against Dortmund we won 4-0 so it’s always a boost if you win these games. Also, in the Championship we had the Steel City Derby, I was part of that too, so I know what it means to the fans, this is more than just a game and I think with we enter such a game with high spirits.”

Rangers fans will be pleased that Rohl has derby experience, however his record against The Blades wasn’t the best as Wednesday boss. In the two Steel City Derbies he was involved in, United came out on top in both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s all or nothing’

Rohl continued: “Growing up it was of course a world-famous game (Old Firm), you always enjoy it because there's always action, drama, intensity, goals, tight games, fighting spirit on the pitch. I expect a big, big one. I think this is why we love this game, to be part of such a game. It's all or nothing. You win, you come in the final. You lose, you're out.”

The Rangers boss will be facing Martin O’Neill on Sunday, in what will be the veteran Irishman’s 28th Old Firm Derby, however, putting rivalry aside, the German was full of admiration for his opposite number. He said: “I think this is always great as a manager when you work so long in this business and you are successful.

“I'm just at the beginning of my career. I have a lot of work to do to come to this point and from this year. But the good thing is we start at 0-0, we’re different generations so let's see what we can bring with our teams in this game. We’re really motivated for this game. Everybody wants to play in this game and they want to be part of a successful team.”