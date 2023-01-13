Where Rangers vs Celtic ranks in Europe’s dirtiest derbies compared to England’s rivalries

Celtic and Rangers faced off for another Glasgow showdown last Monday in what kept its promise as one of the most thrilling derbies in world football. The Old Firm derby has given fans a thrilling 90 minutes of football on almost every occasion, while the referee is always guaranteed to have a busy afternoon.

Celtic vs Rangers is known as one of the most feisty derbies in Europe and is certainly one of the most intense in the UK. One great example of the rivalry between fans and players was a 3-2 win for The Gers in 2012, that saw Ally McCoist’s side prevent Celtic claiming the Scottish title on their own patch as Cha Du-Ri, Carlos Bocanegra and Victor Wanyama were all sent off as frustrations boiled over.

With the two teams continuing to battle it out at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, it doesn’t look like the derby will cool down anytime soon and it comes as no surprise to see that it has been labelled one of the dirtiest derbies in Europe. OLBG has analysed the data over the last 10 years to compare the continent’s biggest rivalries...

1. AS Roma vs Lazio Games: 21. Yellow cards: 135. Second yellow cards: 6. Red cards: 4. Yellow cards PG: 6.43. Red cards PG: 0.48 Photo Sales

2. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Games: 21. Yellow cards: 124. Second yellow cards: 2. Red Cards: 6. Yellow cards PG: 5.9. Red cards PG: 0.38 Photo Sales

3. AC Milan vs Inter Milan Games: 21. Yellow cards: 116. Second yellow cards: 1. Red cards: 3. Yellow cards PG: 5.52. Red cards PG: 0.19 Photo Sales

4. Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Games: 21. Yellow cards: 102. Second yellow cards: 4. Red cards: 3. Yellow cards PG: 4.86. Red cards PG: 0.33 Photo Sales