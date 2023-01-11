The latest transfer news from Glasgow

Roma ‘join’ race for Celtic star

Interest is picking up in Celtic’s Josip Juranovic with Roma now joining the race for the defender, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Jose Mourinho’s team are joined by both Monza and Torino from Italy in targeting a move.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old joined Celtic from Legia Warsaw in 2021 for only £2.5 million and has since made 35 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the club, however it was his recent displays in the World Cup that has caught the attention of a number of clubs in Europe. Juranovic started six of Croatia’s seven matches in Qatar as they reached the World Cup semi-finals before they were knocked out by Argentina. The right-back and his fellow defenders picked up two clean sheets and conceded only three goals before they were beaten by Lionel Messi’s side.

Despite being under contract with Celtic until 2026, Juranovic could be on his way out this month with the Scottish outfit only demanding £7m for his services after he turned down a new deal before Christmas. It had previously looked like Monza would win the race for the defender with a loan plus an obligation to buy clause on the table, however Roma could now look to beat them to it.

The Italian giants are looking to offload Rick Karsdorp this month, with Fulham said to be one side eager to snap him up, and Mourinho is now looking for a replacement and sees Juranovic as a suitable alternative. Manchester United have also been linked with Juranovic, though the Celtic ace may struggle for regular minutes at Old Trafford given Diogo Dalot’s turn of form since Erik ten Hag’s arrival.

Rangers urged to make ‘daft bid’ for Scotland international

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Scotland striker Kevin Kyle has urged Rangers to do all they can to sign Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet this month. Michael Beale is eager to bolster his squad following his arrival from QPR and could look to bring in a replacement for Alfredo Morelos, who is out of contract in the summer.

Despite Nisbet only recently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, the 25-year-old has been sensational for Hibs and has netted five goals in five matches - including one in their defeat to Rangers in December. Nisbet most recently bagged a hat-trick in an entertaining 3-2 win over Motherwell at the weekend.

“The chances Rangers go and spend £5m, £10m on a striker is going to be slim. Nisbet has come back in, I’m not trying to take him away from Hibs. But the boy is a goalscorer, that’s evident. Rangers create chances,” Kyle said. “He looks like he has come back [from injury] in far greater nick than he ever was. Leaner, meaner. Is he worth Rangers making a daft bid for?”