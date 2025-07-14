The 21-year-old winger is set to be announced as Russell Martin's seventh summer signing with a £2.5m deal edging closer

Rangers have been on the cusp of officially announcing the seventh new member of Russell Martin’s summer rebuild with Djeidi Gassama expected to finally put pen to paper on a four-year deal over the next 24 hours after an unexpected delay.

The Ibrox side have reportedly thrashed out a £2.5million deal with crisis-hit EFL Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday for the 21-year-old winger. It comes after French sports journalist Sebastien Vidal posted on X that ‘final details were still being resolved’.

Gassama was pictured in the Light Blues’ Umbro training kit at their St George’s Park pre-season training camp last week in a leaked social media post with head coach Martin stating: “With Djeidi, I think it’s all done at our end. I think with Sheffield Wednesday and the difficulties they are experiencing, it is tough for them.

“So we’re waiting on their end to be sorted, but we fully expect Gas to be our player, hopefully very soon. He’s different from what we’ve got. I think we need a point of difference in the squad. We need a few and he’ll be one of them, hopefully.”

Despite a deal being agreed in principle, the transfer has still not been confirmed due to some relatively ‘minor issues’. GlasgowWorld understand Wednesday’s controversial owner Deiphon Chansiri has yet to sign off the relevant paperwork amid ongoing takeover talks at the South Yorkshire club.

Wednesday have been hit with a transfer embargo until January 2027 and were trying to drive up the fee as the troubled Hillsborough club fight to emerge from the financial meltdown, which has led a number of their highest earners going without pay.

It’s suggested the Owls had hoped to attract rival bidders for ex-PSG academy graduate Gassama at the 11th hour but it’s understood the player has been granted permission to travel north.

Rangers have already snapped up Lyall Cameron on a pre-contract from Dundee, Joe Rothwell from AFC Bournemouth, Luton Town’s Thelo Aasgaard and Emmanuel Fernandez from Peterborough United.

Head coach Martin has also drafted in left-back Max Aarons and central defender Nasser Djiga on season-long loan deals from English Premier League duo Bournemouth and Wolves respectively as he attempts to piece together a squad capable of mounting a title challenge this season.

A new striking option plus an additional wide man and another centre-back remain a priority for Martin and sporting director Kevin Thelwell.