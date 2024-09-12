Rangers will play Dundee United on Sunday. | Getty Images

Here’s how you can watch Dundee United vs Rangers on Sunday.

Rangers will continue their 2024/25 Scottish Premiership campaign with an away game against Dundee United at Tannadice Park on Sunday, September 15.

Last time out, the Light Blues were beaten 3-0 by bitter rivals Celtic in the Old Firm derby. It was a tough result to take for fans of the Gers - they’ll be hoping for a swift return to form at the weekend. If you’d like to watch the game between Dundee United and Rangers on TV, here’s everything that you’ll need to know.

When will Dundee United vs Rangers kick off?

The Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United vs Rangers is scheduled to kick off at 12pm GMT, barring any unforeseen delays or cancellations.

What TV Channel is Dundee United vs Rangers on?

The game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK - in the case of both channels, coverage of the match proceedings will begin at 11am.

Head-to-head stats

Currently, Rangers sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership table, having won two, drawn one and lost one of their opening four games of the season. They defeated Ross County and Motherwell, but were held to a 0-0 draw by Hearts and were beaten 3-0 by Celtic.

Meanwhile, Dundee United are just above Rangers in the table in third place. They are unbeaten in the league so far, having won two and drawn two - their two wins came against St. Johnstone and Hearts, while Ross County and local rivals Dundee were able to hold them to a stalemate.

The last time the two teams came to blows, back in April of 2023, Rangers walked away with the three points after they won by a score of 2-0. Malik Tillman scored a brace en route to the Gers’ victory - can they repeat the feat on Sunday?