Rangers manager Philippe Clement (L) and Dundee's Joe Shaughnessy shake hands

Joe Shaughnessy admits there is no way Dundee will be “putting the tools away” during their twice rearranged Premiership clash with Rangers at Dens Park on Wednesday after rubber-stamping their top-six place.

The Dark Blues have impressed under rookie boss Tony Docherty in their first season back in the top-flight and a goalless draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday was enough to secure their place in the top half of the table, with closest challengers Hibs conceding a late equaliser against Motherwell.

Focus in Tayside has switched to a new objective of catching fifth-placed St Mirren between now and the end of the season, that could potentially yield European football, depending on who lifts the Scottish Cup. A spot in the Europa Conference League could be the prize on offer if any team but Aberdeen win the end-of-season showpiece at Hampden Park.

Dundee have six games remaining - the first of those coming against the Ibrox side tomorrow before the post-split fixtures are revealed - to leapfrog the Buddies who currently hold a three-point advantage. And Shaughnessy is adamant his team mates won’t be taking their foot off the gas with a lot still to play for.

He admitted: “I am sure if we can get a result there it will kick us on again. We will look to see if we can catch St Mirren and see where it takes us. We will just try to get results and try to catch the teams above us.

“That is all we can do. There is no way we will be putting the tools away. We will reset, go on Wednesday and try to catch the teams above us. If we can do that then we will go again.”

Reflecting on the wild celebrations at the full-time whistle on Saturday, Shaughnessy joked: “It is the best 0-0 I have ever had. It is brilliant. It is an amazing achievement for the club, players and the fans.