Lacking creativity, lacking energy, lacking desire.

Just three vital components that were missing from Rangers insipid performance as Ross County celebrated a historic victory in Dingwall.

The pressure had been ramped up on Philippe Clement’s side after Celtic’s convincing 3-0 victory over St Mirren on Saturday, but when it was time to roll up their sleeves, dig deep and scrap for every ball, Rangers faltered.

We’re entering that stage of the season when it’s all is on the line for many clubs. And while Rangers’ revival under their Belgian boss has been built from the back, Clement was left with no defence on Sunday as he declared his team threw away three crucial points from a winning position in the Highlands.

Two teams at opposite ends of the table. Two teams with so much at stake. One with a far superior playing budget and locked in a title battle. Another fighting to remain in the top-flight and trying to safeguard people’s jobs for a second consecutive season.

On this viewing, no one can say that relegation-threatened Ross County didn’t deserve a famous first-ever win over the Glasgow giants. For 90 minutes, Rangers looked like a team who were already consigned to finishing as runners-up behind Celtic.

Once they had hit the front via a freak Jack Baldwin own goal after 15 minutes at the Global Energy Stadium, the Light Blues seemed content to keep chipping away in the belief that a second goal would arrive sooner or later. Instead, they were left rather red-faced.

In truth, Rangers created very little in front goal. And when they did carve out an opening, they found Staggies No.1 Ross Laidlaw in inspired form. County, meanwhile, had two or three excellent chances before the interval. They knocked it about crisply, fought for every loose ball and made the right choices at the right times. More importantly, Don Cowie’s side were willing to put their bodies on line to get the job done.

“Collectively, I thought it was an excellent team performance. I’ve got Jack Baldwin in the dressing room with a black eye and Connor Randall with a cut on his ear,” Cowie admitted to Sky Sports post-match, such was the resilience and character required by County to claim an unexpected victory.

This performance and result was made all the more impressive considering the hosts’ league position. They began the day lying four points adrift in second bottom. Now, they find themselves only a point behind St Johnstone in their bid to move out of the relegation play-off spot.

Not many supporters would have predicted such an outcome. Had County caved and lost by three or four goals, no one would have batted an eyelid given their current predicament. Instead, they looked totally rejuvenated against a Rangers side that were so far off the pace, particularly in the first-half.

The manner in which Rangers conceded two goals within five minutes of the restart was alarming. No wonder Jack Butland was left absolutely incensed with the backline in front of him. And even when James Tavernier converted a spot-kick to make it 3-2 entering the latter stages, the travelling support would still have doubted their team could salvage a point - even after the fourth official indicated there would be eight minutes of additional time.

“From what was a very strong position for Rangers, it becomes a very strong position for Celtic.” It’s hard to disagree with former Scotland striker John Robertson’s view, with Rangers now four points behind the reigning champions with a game in hand.

A greater cause for concern was arguably the worst defensive display of Clement’s reign to date at such a crucial point in the season. The warning signs were there and that message had been re-laid to his players at half-time. But the response that followed was poor.