The right-back spoke of his delight at representing his boyhood club in a heartfelt goodbye post

Everton-bound Nathan Patterson has sent Rangers fans an emotional farewell message on his social media after completing his move to the English Premier League.

The 20-year-old defender, who left Ibrox for a club-record fee to sign a five-and-a-half-year deal with the Toffees yesterday, spoke of his delight at representing his boyhood club.

Patterson joined the Light Blues academy in 2009 before rising up through the youth ranks and making his senior debut in a Scottish Cup tie against Stranraer in January 2020.

Previous manager Steven Gerrard handed the right-back his first Scottish Premiership start at the beginning of last season’s unbeaten domestic campaign and would go on to make 25 appearances.

Although his stay in the first-team was brief, Patterson has already planned on returning to watch Rangers in action as he thanked his former team-mates and coaches who helped him realise his dream.

The Scotland international posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram and Twitter account, which read: “It is hard to put into words what Rangers Football Club means to me, but I’ll try.

“The day I made my debut was the best day of my life. The day we won number 55 will live with me forever.

“It took a lot of hard work and dedication to make it this far, and I hope every Rangers supporter knows I gave absolutely everything for the club for the past 13 years.

“I am one of you, a fan, who was lucky enough to play for the club they love. Thank you to my family for the sacrifices you made for me.

“Thank you to Steven Gerrard, Steve Clarke and all their coaches for having faith in me and helping me realise my ambition for club and country.

“Thank you to every coach from under-8s onwards who gave me their help and guidance along the way and thank you to my agent, Grant Smith, who has believed in me and supported me from day one.

“I will always support this great club and I wish Gio, his coaches and my friends - the players, all the best this season and beyond.

“I will be back in the future with the supporters in the stands, cheering on the team. I arrived here as a boy with a dream, I leave as a man with the most amazing memories.

“Thank you, for everything, Nathan. PS - WATP”

Throughout his time at Ibrox, Patterson was in direct competition with captain James Tavernier for a starting slot and the youngster will face a similar challenge on Merseyside.

Right-back Nathan Patterson (right) has impressed while deputising for injured Rangers captain James Tavernier (left). (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

He will initially deputise for vastly-experienced Republic of Ireland full-back Seamus Coleman and after meeting his new captain for the first time, Patterson revealed the 33-year-old was quick to point out where his allegiance lay.

He told Everton’s YouTube channel: “I said and had a good conversation with him. He let me know he was a Celtic fan so he had to get that in there early on!