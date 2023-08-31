Rangers will play in the UEFA Europa League group stage this season after being knocked out of the Champions League by PSV Eindhoven last night.

We are now in the final 48 hours of the summer transfer window as clubs across Scotland race against the clock to get their business concluded.

Not only that, but Celtic and Rangers are building towards the first Old Firm derby of the season this weekend while the two Glasgow clubs are also set to learn their European football group stage opponents. The Hoops will be Scotland’s only representatives in the UEFA Champions League this season after Rangers were eliminated by PSV Eindhoven last night with Michael Beale’s side dropping into the Europa League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything Rangers fans need to know about when the draw will take place, who they could face and how to watch:

When is the Europa League group stage draw?

The Europa League group stage draw will take place on Friday 1 September. It takes place 24 hours after the Champions League draw and it is held at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

The group stage draw will feature a total of 32 teams who are all split into eight four-team groups. The qualification play-off round, where the final six teams will qualify, will be completed the day before the draw takes place.

How to watch the Europa League group stage draw?

TNT Sports will broadcast the group stage draw live from Monaco on 1 September at 12pm UK time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The broadcasting giant, which replaces BT Sports, will also provide coverage of every match throughout the tournament from the group stage all the way through to the final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

When does the Europa League group stage start?

The Europa League group stage begins in September and the action will commence shortly after the first international break of the season which runs from 4 September to 12 September.

The key group stage dates to watch out for are as follows:

Matchday one - 21 September

Matchday two - 5 October

Matchday three - 26 October

Matchday four - 9 November

Matchday five - 30 November

Matchday six - 14 December

Who has qualified for the Europa League?

Rangers will be in the draw with fellow British sides Liverpool, West Ham and Brighton who have all secured their place in the Europa League group stage. They could potentially be joined by Aberdeen who are locked level at 2-2 with Swedish champions BK Hacken ahead of a mouth-watering second leg at Pittodrie.

Here is a list of all the teams competing in the Europa League, including those who could potentially qualify:

Pot 1

Liverpool

West Ham

Roma

Villarreal

Bayern Leverkusen

Atalanta

Pot 1 or 2

Rangers

Sporting

Pot 2

Rennes

Real Betis

Marseille

Pot 2 or 3

Molde

Brighton

SC Freiburg

Maccabi Haifa

Pot 3 or 4

Strum Graz

Toulouse

AEK Athens

Pot 4

TSC

Servette

Panathinaikos

Raków Czestochowa

Pot 1, 2, 3 or 4