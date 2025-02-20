American consortium San Francisco 49ers in talks over multi-million pound investment in Rangers after launching takeover bid

Rangers are at the centre of a US-led takeover bid with talks at an ‘advanced stage’ - which would result in the club being run by the financial arm of NFL giants San Francisco 49ers.

The American consortium, led by businessman and current Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe are in discussions over a potential multi-million pound investment in the Ibrox side.

The news, which was broken by the Daily Record on Wednesday night, means that if an agreement can be reached, the Light Blues stand to benefit from a major cash injection which could fund a major summer spending spree in the transfer market.

What do we know so far about the 49ers takeover bid?

It has been reported by various media outlets that talks got underway several months ago before the turn of the year, and if concluded positively, would lead to significant changes at boardroom level.

One of the key figureheads behind the proposal is Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe - the man who heads up the financial side as president of 49ers Enterprises. Also an executive vice-president of football operations in San Francisco, he was the chief architect of a successful £170 million takeover deal of the Elland Road club (in 2023), who are taking giant strides towards sealing a return to the English Premier League this term.

The California-based company have gradually increased its shareholding of the Yorkshire outfit over a five-year period, bankrolled by the York family who are listed by Forbes Magazine as having a net worth of around 6 billion dollars. They initially purchased a 15 per cent stake in Leeds back in 2018, which has since increased to 44%.

It’s understood at least ONE other high net worth American business mogul is part of a consortium as they attempt to restore Rangers as Scottish football’s dominant force after spending years in the shadow of Old Firm rivals Celtic.

STV Sport claim the proposed investment is not on the same scale of Leeds United at this time. However, any potential deal for a similar takeover in Govan would involved buying out several individuals’ shares with the current ownership of the football club fractured. The finer details behind the move are not yet clear.

Who are Rangers current major shareholders?

Former Gers chairman Dave King remains the largest individual shareholder with a stake of 12.96%. Douglas Park owns 11.54% and George Taylor holds 10.22% of the shares. Stuart Gibson holds 9.53%, while John Bennett, who stood down from his position as chairman last year for health reasons, has 7.11%.

Borita Investments and Perron Investment, owned by directors Julian Wolhardt and John Halsted respectively, hold a combined 12.69% and fans group Club 1872 has approximately 5% of the shares.

What implications does Marathe’s influence have for Rangers?

Paraag Marathe has NOT played a leading role in the Rangers takeover talks, but it’s claimed he has already agree to help fund the move as his consortium close in on a deal to oversee a transformative new-look boardroom.

While the club would benefit from a massive cash boost, they would also gain access to the 49ers cutting edge, data-driven technology to help with player recruitment. In addition, it would open the door to a number of money-spinning sponsorship deals and new commercial link ups.

The Scottish Sun report that Rangers are viewed as a perfect investment opportunity given the club’s regular involvement in UEFA elite competitions, either in the Champions League or Europa League.

Marathe has a strong knowledge of the current landscape of the British game and his influence will be hugely significant. The Americans reckons his expertise can help him transform Rangers fortunes amid a period of off-field unrest.

How did Paraag Marathe attract a Hollywood star to invest in Leeds United?

Hollywood star Will Ferrell became the latest celebrity to invest in Leeds United back in May 2024 after admitting he was convinced to get involved following discussions with Marathe.

He joined Gladiator star Russell Crowe, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and US-based golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in snapping up a minority shareholding.

Ferrell - best known for his comedic roles in films such as Elf, Anchorman and Blades Of Glory - already co-owns MLS side Los Angeles FC. He previously revealed his love for English football in an interview with Sky Sports during a six-day trip to watch games around the country with friends. He was also spotted enjoying a pint with fans ahead of watching Wrexham beat Wealdstone in the National League.

Leeds have raked in over £150m from recent player sales including Archie Gray’s £42m transfer to Tottenham Hotspur and former Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara’s £10m switch to French side Rennes.

How long have the York family ran the San Francisco 49ers franchise?

Since the turn of the century, the York family have run the franchise after winning control of the NFL club following a legal battle with former owner Edward J DeBartolo Jnr, who has enjoyed unprecedented success with the 49ers during the 1980s and 90s - including five Superbowls.

DeBartolo Jnr handed over the ownership to his sister and billonaire businesswomen Denis DeBarolo York and her retired pathologist husband John York in 2000. The couple then decided to relinquish control in 2008 when they handed ownership over to son Jed York.