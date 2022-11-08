Ex-Celtic icon identifies two candidates to replace Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Hearts game labelled ‘must-win’
The Hoops hero detailed the scenario which could spell the end for the Dutchman at Ibrox.
Charlie Nicholas has identified Sean Dyche and Ralph Hasenhuttl as the ideal candidates to replace Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst - should the Ibrox board decide to part ways with the Dutchman.
Livid Gers fans vented their frustration at recent results and performance towards under-fire Van Bronckhorst and his players in the wake of Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone with many leading calls for him to be sacked.
GlasgowWorld understands Van Bronckhorst still retains the full backing of the club’s hierarchy until after the World Cup break, but any further dropped points against Hearts or St Mirren this week could force the Gers board to act.
If Van Bronckhorst were to be relieved of his duties, ex-Celtic star Nicholas has picked out who he believes could be named his successor with former Burnley boss Dyche and recently sacked Southampton manager Hasenhuttl top of the list. It’s been reported the later could prove too expensive.
Writing in his Scottish Daily Express column, Nicholas said: “If the Rangers board was to move on Giovanni van Bronckhorst then you would expect the likes of Sean Dyche and Ralph Hasenhuttl to be serious contenders to replace him. Dyche and Hasenhuttl are both managers that Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has worked with in the past at Watford and Southampton and has relationships with.
“They are both out of a job and could be options if the Dutchman is set to come to the end of the road. Dyche, would install a belief and a battling mentality in the players, althought he isn’t known for being a builder of teams as I didn’t see too many youngsters at Burnley.
“I don’t think Dyche or Hassenhuttl would be averse to kick-starting their managerial careers in Scotland. It would give them the chance to compete for silverware, test themselves in Europe silverware improve their CVs, just like Brendan Rodgers did when he took the Celtic job.”
“Rangers fans just want results and nothing else. That was why some reacted and wanted answers from the team at McDiarmid Park. If the gap is not closed by this weekend then the board will be put under pressure by the supporters, who have been disgruntled for the last three months.
“If there is still the same points difference between Celtic and Rangers then the Ibrox board has to look into the market to see what other manager options there are.”
Meanwhile, former Rangers star Alex Rae reckons tomorrow’s Scottish Premiership match against Hearts at Ibrox is a must-win for Van Bronckhorst.
The Light Blues are seven points behind Celtic at the top of the table and Rae is wary of the threat Hearts pose after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Motherwell at the weekend. Robbie Neilson’s side will be confident of piling more misery on the Dutchman.
He told Grosvenor Sport: “I played at many clubs over the course of a 20-year career and the scrutiny on Rangers was by far the highest of any club I ever played for. When you drop points, the pressure really ramps up.
I know the management team at Hearts and they will sense that Rangers are vulnerable, confidence is low and they (Hearts) are actually starting to get an upturn in form on the back of having to deal with the Europa League. They will sense that Rangers are weak and for me, you have to say that the game is a must-win for Rangers because it’ll just pile more pressure on the manager.