Ex FIFA referee defends Jefte red card as Rangers told why flashpoint was used as an excuse
Rangers have been accused of using Jefte's red card against Dynamo Kyiv to mask their own failings after suffering more Champions League heartache - with another player told he was at fault in their qualification downfall.
There has been plenty of fallout off the back of the Brazilian’s controversial sending off early in the second half of the second leg against the Ukrainian side at Hampden on Tuesday night. With the scoreline still goalless at the time, the 20-year-old left back was sent for an early bath by Italian whistler Marco Guida after picking up a second yellow card following an innocuous aerial challenge.
Philippe Clement and skipper James Tavernier both slammed the decision and have suggested it wasn’t even a foul, with both player and manager bemoaning how costly it was after the Ibrox side missed out on a potential £40 million pay day. Ex-Gers favourite turned pundit Kris Boyd reckons his old club have more to worry about than the decision going against them and a retired former FIFA referee has also weighed in with a similar opinion.
Myroslav Stupar commented on the decision and has leapt to the defence of fellow whistler Guida, insisting he was well-positioned to make the call. The Ukrainian believes goalkeeper Jack Butland must shoulder a large quantity of the blame for his side’s defeat and reckons complaints made against Guida are only disguising their own failings.
He said: “There is a lot of struggle in modern football and players who have already had one warning on their record need to be careful in their actions. The first yellow card was more obvious to the Brazilian player, no questions asked. In the second incident, the referee decided that Jefte had contact with the Dynamo player, for which he was punished with another warning and the VAR referee supported him in this. I can see why it was given.
“Of course the Scots were offended (by the decision) because they had to play the rest of the game with ten men and that affected the course of events in the match. With the majority, Dynamo seized the initiative and pressed the opponent. But this is Rangers problem. They used the red card to take away what happened when their goalkeeper was to blame for Dynamo's first goal.
