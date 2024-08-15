Ex FIFA referee defends Jefte red card as Rangers told why flashpoint was used as an excuse

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson

Football reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 15:00 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 17:00 BST
Rangers' Jefte pleads his innocence after referee Marco Guida shows him a red card against Dynamo KyivRangers' Jefte pleads his innocence after referee Marco Guida shows him a red card against Dynamo Kyiv
Rangers' Jefte pleads his innocence after referee Marco Guida shows him a red card against Dynamo Kyiv | SNS Group
The Brazilian left-back was dismissed by Italian ref Marco Guida during Rangers' Champions League exit

Rangers have been accused of using Jefte's red card against Dynamo Kyiv to mask their own failings after suffering more Champions League heartache - with another player told he was at fault in their qualification downfall.

There has been plenty of fallout off the back of the Brazilian’s controversial sending off early in the second half of the second leg against the Ukrainian side at Hampden on Tuesday night. With the scoreline still goalless at the time, the 20-year-old left back was sent for an early bath by Italian whistler Marco Guida after picking up a second yellow card following an innocuous aerial challenge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Philippe Clement and skipper James Tavernier both slammed the decision and have suggested it wasn’t even a foul, with both player and manager bemoaning how costly it was after the Ibrox side missed out on a potential £40 million pay day. Ex-Gers favourite turned pundit Kris Boyd reckons his old club have more to worry about than the decision going against them and a retired former FIFA referee has also weighed in with a similar opinion.

Rangers' Jefte (R) pleads his innocence after referee Marco Guida shows him a red cardRangers' Jefte (R) pleads his innocence after referee Marco Guida shows him a red card
Rangers' Jefte (R) pleads his innocence after referee Marco Guida shows him a red card | SNS Group

Myroslav Stupar commented on the decision and has leapt to the defence of fellow whistler Guida, insisting he was well-positioned to make the call. The Ukrainian believes goalkeeper Jack Butland must shoulder a large quantity of the blame for his side’s defeat and reckons complaints made against Guida are only disguising their own failings.

He said: “There is a lot of struggle in modern football and players who have already had one warning on their record need to be careful in their actions. The first yellow card was more obvious to the Brazilian player, no questions asked. In the second incident, the referee decided that Jefte had contact with the Dynamo player, for which he was punished with another warning and the VAR referee supported him in this. I can see why it was given.

“Of course the Scots were offended (by the decision) because they had to play the rest of the game with ten men and that affected the course of events in the match. With the majority, Dynamo seized the initiative and pressed the opponent. But this is Rangers problem. They used the red card to take away what happened when their goalkeeper was to blame for Dynamo's first goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Rangers did not take advantage of their favourable moments over the two games. They should focus on that, rather than the referee's performance. The referee was very close to the incident where the Rangers player was sent off. I think we should trust his judgement.”

Related topics:Champions LeaguePhilippe ClementJames Tavernier

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.