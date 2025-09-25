Rangers, West Ham United and more are said to be interested in the Sheffield Wednesday shot-stopper.

Rangers have been told that a £4m price tag would be a worthy investment to put into a Sheffield Wednesday ace - as West Ham United provide transfer competition.

The Owls have been mired in financial difficulties which resulted in several players leaving them ahead of the Championship season beginning, including ex-Ibrox star Josh Windass and Djeidi Gassama, who moved to Govan. One asset they do retain is Northern Irish goalkeeper Pierce Charles, who was coveted by Rangers and West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

Bids are said to have been rejected despite the cash woes and a new report has claimed £4m will be needed if Rangers, West Ham United or others want him in the winter. Lee Hendrie, an EFL pundit, knows he’s dealing with an injury at the moment but that £4m demand could prove to be a steal given the stopper’s potential.

Pierce Charles to Rangers and West Ham United verdict

Ex-Aston Villa and Stoke City star Hendrie told Football League World: “He’s a young man, he’s 20-years-of-age, he’s obviously been in and around the football club for a good few seasons, obviously not stacking up loads of appearances and he’s injured at the moment.

“But, when you look at his age, you do think that there’s potential there and I think, listen, if someone wants to pay that sort of money I’m sure they will do, if they think he’s good enough. Which I do think he is good enough, there’s no doubt of that. On the flip side of that, if they take that stance, they’re going to be getting to keep that goalkeeper if no one wants to pay that sort of fee.

“I know he’s injured, but I think he could certainly go and kick on and play a number of games when he’s back and available in October time. So, I think keeping a stance on that, yes for a young player, I definitely think that it’s worth it.”

Why Rangers and West Ham United bids for Pierce Charles was rejected

The news over a price tag set by Sheffield Wednesday comes after major eyebrows were raised over why summer bids were booted out in the first place. A report from The Independent last month read: “Sheffield Wednesday have turned down multi-million-pound bids from West Ham United and Rangers for goalkeeper Pierce Charles, to the bafflement of some inside the club.

“The decision is all the more confusing given the Championship outfit's well-documented financial issues, as controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri is facing increasing pressure to sell the club. Wednesday started the season with only 16 registered first-team players, and the dire finances have led to sources stating that squad members are getting selectively paid based on their value.

“The 20-year-old Charles has become a Northern Irish international in an impressive rise from the club, and has interest from a series of clubs beyond West Ham and Rangers. Since his value could greatly help with cash flow, especially in terms of paying staff and squad members, there is further confusion among the player’s camp and others at the club. It’s understood that his total outlay in terms of wages is £200k.”