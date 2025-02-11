The former Rangers star proved a thorn in Liverpool’s side at the weekend.

A former Rangers star admits he was left emotional as he dumped Liverpool out the FA Cup - then roared for Man Utd.

Ryan Hardie came through the ranks at Ibrox and made 17 senior appearances for his boyhood club, moving down south to Blackpool and he’s been with Plymouth Argyle since 2021. If 235 appearances with 67 goals hadn’t made him an Argyle hero, scoring the winner during a famous 1-0 win over the Premier Leaders certainly has.

Hardie netted from the penalty spot after a Harvey Elliot handball and a solid team effort saw his side edge into the next round. He said in his on-field interview: “We had a dream and the dream is to get to the next round and we've done it. So I don't know what to say, to be honest.

“Kick the ball in the net and it's 1-0. If you put it that way, it is. No, there's obviously a lot of pressure on it. I've had a bit of practice. Even just a few days ago I had a pen, so it's just about picking your side. I've practiced it for the last few days and I committed to it.”

Hardie’s son was the mascot for the game and the former Rangers man admits that was a moment that had him emotional. He added: “I know. I teared up in the warm-up a bit. I've seen him on the screen. He says, what do you think the score will be? He says 10. So I don't know where he's got that from, but we'll take one.”

It was far from a happy cup weekend back at Rangers, however. Philippe Clement’s men lost 1-0 to Championship side Queen’s Park in a seismic Scottish Cup stunner that has sparked questions over the Belgian’s future as manager.