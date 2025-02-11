The 18-year-old forward has progressed up through the youth system at St Andrew’s

While there may be huge question marks hanging over Rangers manager Philippe Clement’s head right now as he fights to keep his job at Ibrox, transfer rumours continue to bubble away in the background.

The Light Blues are understood to be one of several British clubs competing for the signature of Birmingham City teenage sensation Zaid Betteka ahead of a possible summer swoop.

The 18-year-old left-sided winger has yet to sign his first professional contract with the EFL League One club, which has alerted several clubs to his potential availability. He has progressed up through the youth ranks at St Andrew’s and made his first-team debut in the FA Cup third round win over Lincoln City last month.

According to Football Insider, Betteka is being tracked closely the Gers along with English Premier League side Crystal Palace and Championship outfit Norwich City as he continues his development in the Midlands.

Birmingham hold the attacker in high regard after featuring regularly for the club’s Under-21s side and losing him would come as a major blow to Chris Davies’ side as the eye promotion back to the English second-tier at the first time of asking this season.

Clement’s future at Rangers is once again in the spotlight after Sunday’s Scottish Cup exit against Queen’s Park saw the Govan giants hit a historic new low.

However, for Nils Koppen and his recruitment team, it remains business as usual as they look ahead of the summer window and Betteka is one player who fits the profile that Rangers are determined to snap up going forward.