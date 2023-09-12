The former St Mirren, Plymouth Argyle and Livingston winger has been turning out for clubs across the SPFL and Lowland League in recent seasons.

The summer transfer window has been closed for over a week now but there are still plenty of big names available to pick up as free agents.

One former Rangers player has joined that list and is now on the lookout for his sixth club in as many seasons. Gregg Wylde, who spent time at both Celtic and Rangers as a youth player before earning a senior contract with the Ibrox club in 2009, has been released by League Two side Dumbarton.

The 32-year old made just short of 50 appearances for the Gers between 2009 and 2021 before leaving to sign for Bolton Wanderers, then in the English Championship. Since then he has played for a further 12 clubs on both sides of the border including Aberdeen, St Mirren, Plymouth Argyle and Livingston.

Recent years have seen the former Scotland under 21 international representing clubs in the lower leagues of Scottish football such as Clyde, East Stirlingshire, East Kilbride and most recently Dumbarton. Having spent just one season with the Sons, while also playing in this season’s Viaplay Cup matches, he has been released from his contract.

A statement from the club said: “Gregg Wylde has departed Dumbarton Football Club club by mutual agreement. The left-sided player joined Sons in 2022, making his debut as a Trialist against Falkirk. He went on to play 59 times and scored six goals for the club. Gregg was determined he wanted to play more regularly at this stage of his career, and therefore departed with everyone connected to Dumbarton FC best wishes.”