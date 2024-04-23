With Celtic and Rangers both reaching the end of a scintillating title battle, let’s take a look what is happening around the two Glaswegian rivals today.

Several former Light Blues bosses have been linked with a vacant EFL job - additionally, Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart has revealed that he could remain at Celtic Park beyond the end of the 2023/24 season, despite his intentions to bring his active playing career to a close.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Rangers bosses linked with vacant Barnsley job after Neill Collins’ sacking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several former Rangers manager have been linked with the vacant Barnsley job in the wake of Neill Collins’ sacking, according to the Yorkshire Post. Among them is Michael Beale, who the Light Blues fired earlier in the season.

Mark Warburton, who led the Gers from 2015 to 2017, is also in the running, as is Graeme Murty. As things stand, the favourite for the job is Tykes’ current caretaker, Martin Devaney.

Joe Hart could remain at Celtic beyond the end of the season

Joe Hart is due to retire from professional football at the end of the 2023/24 season - however, he could remain with the Celts in a coaching capacity.

Talking to attendees at the Evening with Joe Hart event at Celtic Park, the former Manchester City man said: "I've not taken any coaching badges, that was quite a conscious decision. I know that coaching and management is ingrained in a lot of people. But for me, it doesn't necessarily do it for me. I want to help, I want to give back, but there's different ways that I can do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad