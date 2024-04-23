Ex-Rangers bosses linked with EFL job as former Tottenham man makes Celtic future revelation
With Celtic and Rangers both reaching the end of a scintillating title battle, let’s take a look what is happening around the two Glaswegian rivals today.
Several former Light Blues bosses have been linked with a vacant EFL job - additionally, Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart has revealed that he could remain at Celtic Park beyond the end of the 2023/24 season, despite his intentions to bring his active playing career to a close.
Ex-Rangers bosses linked with vacant Barnsley job after Neill Collins’ sacking
Several former Rangers manager have been linked with the vacant Barnsley job in the wake of Neill Collins’ sacking, according to the Yorkshire Post. Among them is Michael Beale, who the Light Blues fired earlier in the season.
Mark Warburton, who led the Gers from 2015 to 2017, is also in the running, as is Graeme Murty. As things stand, the favourite for the job is Tykes’ current caretaker, Martin Devaney.
Joe Hart could remain at Celtic beyond the end of the season
Joe Hart is due to retire from professional football at the end of the 2023/24 season - however, he could remain with the Celts in a coaching capacity.
Talking to attendees at the Evening with Joe Hart event at Celtic Park, the former Manchester City man said: "I've not taken any coaching badges, that was quite a conscious decision. I know that coaching and management is ingrained in a lot of people. But for me, it doesn't necessarily do it for me. I want to help, I want to give back, but there's different ways that I can do it.
"I'll always be available to Celtic if they ever need to lean on me for anything, I've made the manager and the club aware of that. But coaching a specific team? That's not something that I'm looking to do."