Barry Ferguson doesn’t care which venue Rangers play their home games at providing they get the job done on the pitch

With the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season kicking off in just over four weeks time, Rangers are still scrambling to find a temporary home due to ongoing delays relating to the renovation works being carried out on the Copland Road stand at Ibrox Stadium.

Philippe Clement’s side have been evicted from their Govan home for at least the opening month of the campaign after it was confirmed the works won’t be completed on time due to a delay in building materials being shipped over from Asia.

That has forced club club chiefs to draft up emergency contingency plans to find a suitable venue capable of hosting their ‘home’ matches, with talks already held with the Scottish FA and Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) over the possibility of renting Hampden Park in Glasgow’s southside or BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Former Gers captain Barry Ferguson has slammed the delays ‘embarrassing’ but heaped praise on chairman John Bennett for the way he has fronted up to the mess left behind by recently departed CEO James Bisgrove. The club have promised to keep supporters up to date on where they would be playing their home games and SPFL chief Neil Doncaster has also vowed to do all he can to help out where possible.

Dissecting the situation in his Daily Record column, Ferguson has confessed he would be happy to see his old team play at Benburb Juniors on one condition that all that matters is playing for the badge. He wrote: “The situation with the stadium is hardly ideal and it’ll be an embarrassing one for the people in charge. I’m sure no one will be more frustrated about it than chairman John Bennett but I must say take my hat off to him for the way he’s gone about trying to address it. As soon as he realised the scale of the problem he moved quickly to meet it head on. He didn’t hum and haw or try to pull the wool over anyone’s eyes. He was honest with the supporters and he promised to rectify it as soon as possible.

“Yes, I understand there’s a lot of anger and disappointment among the fans because the whole thing is very far from ideal. But at least Bennett has been open about it so that no one is going to be caught by surprise – and that includes the players themselves. If I was still in that dressing room I genuinely wouldn’t care where we ended up playing our home games while Ibrox is out of action. Murrayfield, Hampden, Benburb Juniors? Who cares, so long as you’re wearing that badge and representing that club?

“The job is still the same. You have to go out there and win, no matter where you’re asked to do it. That said, I can see why Hampden might be the club’s first choice because it probably makes more sense for the supporters. But from a player’s point of view they just have to make sure they don’t use any of this as an excuse. These fans will follow them anywhere and it’s up to them to keep them happy and make them excited about what lies ahead, when they do get back to their own home again.

“In the meantime, these guys just want to see some proof the club is moving in the right direction again. With that in mind, I like the profile of the signings made already since the end of last season because it shows that Rangers are trying hard to recruit talented young players who hopefully one day will be worth a lot more money than they were signed for.