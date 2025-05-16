The former Rangers and Scotland hero is out of work after leaving Hearts last year

Ex- Rangers star Steven Naismith could be set for a potential return to management with former club Kilmarnock after responding to claims that he will be named as Derek McInnes’ successor at Rugby Park.

It was revealed earlier this week by the Daily Record that the former Light Blues, Everton, Killie and Hearts striker is the Ayrshire outfit’s leading candidate to succeed Tynecastle-bound McInnes, who will be taking over the reins in Gorgie next week.

McInnes was due to lead his team out for the final time against the Jambos in the last game of the season on Sunday, but a club statement released on Thursday confirmed that he and his coaching staff will not be involved in the clash with fan favourite Chris Burke placed in interim charge.

Naismith, who has been out of work since being sacked as Hearts head coach last October, previously lead the capital club to a third place finish in the Scottish Premiership last season, securing European group stage football in the process.

The 38-year-old began his playing career with Kilmarnock back in 2003 before earning a move to Rangers four years later for a club record £1.9 million fee. Now he could be tempted back into the dugout and while he admits that will only happen when the time is right, the 51-capped Scotland international hinted that he would be interested in the vacancy.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Warm-Up, he said: “I'm having a great time here. You flew straight in (with the question). No, I'm here! My things haven't changed. I will go serious for you and give you a good answer. I’m enjoying the time out. It takes over your life, management. Whether you say life/work balance, it doesn’t. It’s on your mind all the time. I loved it, but I’ve loved my time out.

“I’m at the point where everything needs to be perfect for me; the right club, you believe in what it is, and you’re going to make a difference. That’s where I sit. I have spoken to clubs in the past and I have just felt it's not been right, I will probably speak to clubs in the future and if that changes then my mind will change.

“I'm really relaxed and enjoy my life at the moment. Everything in your life takes a back seat, whether you like it or not. See for me, that has got to be the way it is, you have got to be 100 percent committed and that is the focus. That is why it is so intense.

“The buzz of me being a manager and what I believe I can give when I am all in, I think I could be a success and I think my first year shows that. I'm not putting any pressure, I am not going to jump into a football club just to get back in, I don't think that is the right thing to do.

“If the right opportunity comes and it ticks everything and I'm ready, then I will do it.”

It’s understood Killie chiefs want to hold talks with their former player, who became a club hero after rising up through the youth ranks and netting 32 goals in 105 appearances.