There are four Rangers and Celtic players who have learned their futures ahead of next season.

Sheffield Wednesday have told Rangers and Celtic players of the past where they stand on their futures - as an SPFL side wield the axe.

Josh Windass and Stuart Armstrong have turned teammates at the Owls, with the former previously of Rangers and the latter a Celtic hero for his role in an Invincible Treble during Brendan Rodgers’ first run as boss. Windass has been at Sheffield Wednesday since 2020 and Armstrong made a move from Vancouver Whitecaps in the winter.

The club’s annual retained list has been revealed and verdict on contracts are out now, with the former Rangers star having a one-year extension activated with the Celtic favourite released.

Sheffield Wednesday retained list

Some former Scotland internationals are also set to stick around. A Sheffield Wednesday statement reads: “The Owls can confirm our retained list following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season. Barry Bannan, Akin Famewo and Callum Paterson have been offered new contracts, while Wednesday have exercised options to retain Anthony Musaba, Michael Smith and Josh Windass.

“Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer, Ryo Hatsuse, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson, Pol Valentin and Mallik Wilks are released following the expiry of their current contracts. Loanees James Beadle, Ibrahim Cissoko and Shea Charles return to their parent clubs. The Owls would like to thank all departing players for their services and we wish them the very best for the future.”

Windass said recently of his future: “You never know in football. I don’t want to touch too much on that situation at the minute, I just want to enjoy the goal I’ve scored. I’ve really enjoyed my time here so I’m looking forward to seeing what happens in the summer. The games we’ve had, the moments I’ve had at this club. Obviously there’s been a couple of bad ones every now and then, but in terms of wearing the Sheffield Wednesday shirt, it was always a huge, huge honour.”

Kelty Hearts release former Rangers and Celtic men

Meanwhile, another couple of former Rangers and Celtic players are free agents after Kelty Hearts opted to release them. Kirk Broadfoot - who featured at Ibrox between 2007 and 2012 - is one star axed with Scott Allan also let go. The playmaker joined Celtic in 2015 and was contracted to the club for four years, with the League One side under the management of former Hoops man Charlie Mulgrew for a period this season before he stepped away from the head coach position.

A Kelty statement reads: “Seven players are to depart Kelty Hearts this summer following the expiry of their contracts. Scott Allan, Liam Brown, Adam Corbett, Ross Cunningham, James Lyon, Kirk Broadfoot and Billy Owens will leave New Central Park. Scott Allan moves on after making 22 appearances for the club since arriving last summer. He notched two goals and two assists during his time in maroon.

“Kirk Broadfoot also departs following a short spell at the club. The club would like to wish all departing players the best with their future endeavours.”