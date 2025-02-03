The four-time capped Scotland international is a free agent after ripping up his deal at Cappielow

Former Rangers and Scotland defender Kirk Broadfoot has revealed he has no intention to hang up his boots after terminating his contract at Greenock Morton.

The 40-year-old veteran left-back is a free agent after “mutually agreeing” to leave Cappielow at the weekend, with his departure described by Ton boss Dougie Imrie as “a massive blow” for the Scottish Championship side.

Broadfoot, who earned four caps for his country between 2008 and 2010, is seeking more regular first-team football elsewhere as he prepares to reach a significant career landmark.

And GlasgowWorld understands that West of Scotland Premier Division outfit Johnstone Burgh are plotting an audacious move for the player, which would see him reunited with ex-Gers team mate Kyle Lafferty and Graham Dorrans.

Following his Morton exit, Broadfoot stated: “I am definitely looking to play on at the highest level I can, I just want to be playing games regularly. I really enjoyed my time at Morton under Dougie Imrie and Andy Millen but I am at a stage of my career where I want to be playing football.

“I am just a few games short of 700 appearances and that is a big landmark for me. I will see what happens but I would still like to play at the highest level I possibly can.”

A club statement released on Saturday evening read: “Greenock Morton can confirm that Kirk Broadfoot has departed the club. Following discussions between the club and the player earlier this week, it was agreed that today would be Kirk’s final match with the club and he now departs following our draw at Firhill.

“Kirk made a total 57 appearances for the Ton, scoring 5 times. During his time at Cappielow, Kirk has been a consummate professional who always made himself available to play including through periods of injury.

“A player that has played at the highest level in this country, Kirk always showed dedication and commitment to the club and we are grateful for all his effort during his time with us, we also wish him well as he moves on to a new chapter.”

Broadfoot, who spent five successful years at Ibrox under the tutelage of Walter Smith and Ally McCoist, counts St Mirren, Blackpool, Rotherham United, Kilmarnock and Inverness among his former clubs. He moved to Morton in the summer of 2023 after spending a season in the Lowland League with Open Goal Broomhill.

Opening up on his time at Broomhill, Broadfoot admitted the lack of professionalism at the club and his struggles to adapt to part-time football was something he struggled to deal with.

“I actually found it more difficult going part-time than I did coming back into a full-time environment,” he revealed to the Greenock Telegraph after joining Morton. “When you’re part-time, you’re spending a lot of time waiting and sitting about. There’s a lot of dead time that you find yourself needing to fill. That’s why I kept on training myself every morning. It wasn’t just for a physical aspect, it also made me feel better mentally that way.

“I’m not going to lie, I found the whole Open Goal project tougher than I thought. I found the lack of professionalism really tough, things like drinking on the bus after games and things like that, that’s not for me. I just found that people were doing it as a hobby, not as a job and that was difficult especially after working in the way I have for so many years in a professional set-up.

“Boys were just messing about to be honest, I didn’t like it. But at the end of the day I can understand it, they’re worked all week and like for many people football is their release. That just wasn’t for me. I like the seriousness behind it, I feel like I thrive and become a better player when you need to win football matches.”