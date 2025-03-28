Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This former Rangers star could be looking at another free agent period at the end of the season.

Former Rangers forward Kemar Roofe is pushing to get his career back on track after more than six months out of action as a free agent.

The 32-year-old was released from Ibrox last summer following the expiration of his contract, along with several others. However, while the likes of John Lundstram and Borna Barisic were snapped up by Trabzonspor right away, Roofe remained without a club for a significant period of time.

It took until deep into February for the Jamaica international to find a new club. After signing with EFL Championship side Derby County, Roofe admitted: “It was down to mental strength, to get through what I needed to get through.”

Kemar Roofe’s future uncertain after Rangers release

Despite finally signing for a new club, Roofe’s time with Derby has not been smooth sailing. The striker hasn’t been able to showcase a full account of himself yet, having made just two cameo appearances for the Rams as they fight against relegation.

Now, Roofe has been ruled out of action through injury, throwing a lot of doubt over his future with the club. The 32-year-old is only under contract until the end of the season, and former midfielder Lee Hendrie believes there’s a chance Derby could go down another avenue if things don’t lean in Roofe’s favour, with cash an issue.

“Kemar Roofe has struggled to get himself going and is obviously injured now. Do they give him a deal in the summer? I think that will depend on where they finish and whether he can get himself fit,” Hendrie told Football League World.

“Again, he is a player with potential and experience, and you do feel that if he is capable of getting fit and showing his fitness levels are there, he could be an asset. But it boils down to the wage structure they have and what wages he would want.

“It is an interesting one and a tough one to call. If someone comes in, you want them to hit the ground running – that gives the club a good platform to assess their potential. But that hasn't been the case, so the club may steer in another direction.”

Kemar Roofe’s Rangers exit

Roofe initially joined Rangers back in 2020 on a four-year deal from Anderlecht. He joined at the same time as fellow centre-forward Cedric Itten, who was loaned to Greuther Furth before his eventual departure in 2022.

Roofe was part of a recruitment drive under ex-manager Steven Gerrard. He became a regular and reliable figure at the club, hitting double goalscoring figures in his first two seasons for the Light Blues. However, injury set him back massively before his eventual exit from the club.

His future at Derby relies heavily on whether they survive relegation at the end of the season. Should they stay afloat, his experience in the Championship with Leeds United will be a big asset for the Rams.