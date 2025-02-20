Former Rangers and Leeds striker joins EFL Championship club on a short-term deal after spending eight months as a free agent

Rangers have been mentioned in an English side's transfer announcement as an injury-prone ex-Ibrox star finally ends eight months in the footballing wilderness.

Former Light Blues and Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has completed a return to the English Championship after joining Derby County on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old, who spent four years with Rangers between 2020 and June 2024, scored 38 goals in 102 appearances for the Govan giants before departing the club as a free agent upon the expiry of his contract last summer. Signed by Steven Gerrard in a deal worth £4.5million from Belgian side Anderlecht, Roofe’s time in Glasgow was plagued by injury.

A prolific scorer when fully fit, the Jamaica internationalist will add more depth to new Rams boss John Eustace’s attacking options for the remainder of the campaign.

A Derby statement summed up the frontman’s achievements during his spell north of the border. It read: “A short spell in Belgium with Anderlecht followed before Roofe made the move to Rangers in the summer of 2020 and he scored 18 goals during his first campaign, including one from inside his own half to win the UEFA Europa League Goal of the Season award.

“Roofe struck a further 20 times for the Ibrox club and he ended his time in Scotland with Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup winners’ medals.”

Derby are currently languishing down in 22nd spot in the Championship table, having won just seven of their 33 league games to date with Eustace appointed as manager last month following Paul Warne’s dismissal in a bid to stave off the threat of relegation to the English’s third tier.

And Roofe - who also counts West Brom and Oxford United among his former clubs - admits he’s ready to hit the ground running in their battle to beat the drop after training with his new teammates in recent days.

Discussing his move to Pride Park, he told the club’s official website: “It's a move that I wasn't expecting at all from start to finish, but I won't get into the meat of it because it's all complicated, but the final part is the most important and I'm here now and I'm excited to get going.

“It has been all about mental strength, just to getting through what I needed to get through and also having the drive and the focus to stay fit and keep working on myself and keep running every day, keep doing my gym work every day until the opportunity came along and finally it has.

“This is a massive club. Even just coming to the training ground, the facilities speak for themselves. The new gaffer was also a major influence on my decision to come here. I have also worked with Keith Downing as my youth team manager, so I know him.

“I've come and trained with the squad, the players, the staff, and everybody has made me feel welcome as if I've been here for months already. I'm looking forward to it. I'm always ready. I'll do my best whenever I'm called upon.”

