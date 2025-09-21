The former Light Blues winger was unhappy at his own supporters after returning to the pitch following a six-month spell on the sidelines

Former Rangers winger Jordan Jones has taken to social media to issue a lengthy statement after receiving “abhorrent” abuse from his OWN fans.

The former Light Blues and Kilmarnock star - now of English National League side Carlisle United - returned to the pitch for the first time in six months on Saturday after an extended spell on the sidelines with a quad injury.

Jones’ family were in attendance to mark his return to action, but the 19-capped Northern Ireland international insists he won’t accept them having to endure the mistreatment being aimed at him.

The 30-year-old climbed off the bench for the final ten minutes as the Cumbrians ran out 2-1 winners away to Altrincham to keep tabs on league leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Jones thanked fans who have offered messages of support after his time on the treatment table and has vowed to continue working hard to get back to his best form after the disappointment of last season. But he posted a warning online in relation to the abuse he has been getting with his family present.

He wrote on X: “Today was my first appearance in over six months due to a quad injury. I would never usually do anything like this and I accept fans having opinions, but I shouldn't be made to feel I can't bring my four year old son to watch his dad play football due to the amount of abhorrent abuse I received today of our own fans.

“Last season was a failure for all involved, including myself, which I am not proud of. I was no where near the level I have showed previously in my career but I was one of many players and staff who let the club down.

“Everyone inside the club know I played with multiple injuries last season until I physically couldn't play any more, contradictory to the image that's been painted of me from 'fans'.

“I will never shy away or hide from anyone or anything but I won't accept my family having to endure that amount of abuse coming to watch me play.

“Despite all of this, it was a great feeling to be back on the grass after a long six months and get the all important three points. I will continue to work hard to get back to full fitness and get back to my best. Thanks to those who have shown support.”