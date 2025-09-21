The former Rangers and Southampton man was impressed by the Belgian International

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Martin ended his five game winless run as Rangers boss with victory over Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup.

With protests against the Rangers manager and Patrick Stewart all over Ibrox, it was a shaky start for the home side. Martin Boyle sent the travelling Hibs fans wild when he thought he put them a goal up after a long ball from Dylan Levitt, however the goal was chopped off by VAR as he was adjudged to have used his hand in the build-up. First half goals from Nico Raskin and Bojan Miovski were enough to send The Gers through to the semi finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opener was greeted with a big cheer from the Rangers fans, who want to see their star man in the team every week. However, due to an ongoing issue with Martin, the midfielder was left out of the previous two matchday squads. Former Rangers winger, Neil McCann believes Raskin was the difference on the day.

Raskin ‘completely bossed the game’

Speaking on BBC Sportsound’s Scottish Football Podcast alongside Scott Allan, McCann said: “I don't think there was ever a doubt for people who know him (Raskin) that he would have got the right reaction. He quite clearly stated, that he didn't even consider a move. I think he might have had a couple of options to go on loan, but he didn't even want to consider it.

“He wanted to stay at Rangers, he wanted to resolve the situation. That wasn't quick in coming because last week he's sitting in the stand, but he's gone from sitting in the stand into the starting line-up and you can see why. He should be in the starting line-up because I think he's completely bossed the game today in terms of the energy required that sometimes you need when maybe people are looking around the pitch for someone else to make an impact.

“They're playing against a Hibs side who have shown in the early part of this season that they're a side to be reckoned with. So there was a lot of things stacked against Rangers today, but Nico has come in here and he's shown that it was never, ever going to be an issue in terms of getting them into the side.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin and Raskin must ‘find a way’ to sort out differences

“What's happened within the bounds of Rangers, whether it be here at Ibrox or at the training centre, we're not privy to the exact details of that, but what I can say is that no matter what, whatever fallout there might have been or whatever disagreement there's been between the manager and player, you have to find a way as a manager.

“Unless somebody's been unruly or a complete bad apple within there, that’s trying to disrupt everything that you're trying to do, there must be a way of resolving it, just get the heads together and do the best thing for the team. And the best thing for the team is getting Nico into the team, the first team, the first XI.

“He's shown today, he's a big player for them. He's not the only reason they got through today but he’s a big factor. One of the things that we said before the game was it was going to be so important for Rangers to show character and Raskin's certainly got plenty of that.”