The former Scotland international has already taken charge of an EFL club and is open to a return north of the border

Ex-Rangers star and Everton coach Charlie Adam is targeting a return to frontline management - but he will have to wait a while longer after missing out on the Motherwell job.

The 39-year-old former Gers and Liverpool midfielder, who previously had a spell in charge of EFL League Two side Fleetwood Town, was ‘under consideration’ for the Fir Park vacancy following the sudden departure of Michael Wimmer at the end of last season after just 11 games in charge.

However, that role in North Lanarkshire has now been filled by Danish boss Jens Berthel Askou, who had a two-year spell in British football with Norwich City between 2009 and 2011 during his playing days.

According to the Daily Record, Adam - one of David Moyes’ backroom staff, specialising in set-pieces - is happy at the Premier League club for the time being, but would be willing to head back north of the border if the right opportunity arose.

Adam had recently entered the frame to succeed Tony Docherty at his former club, Dundee before the position went to Steven Pressley at the start of June. Prior to being handed his first dugout role by Fleetwood, Adam previously expressed a strong desire to become his own man after hanging up his boots.

What Charlie Adam said about becoming a manager

Speaking back in November 2022, he said: “It was always in the back of my mind that I wanted to be a manager and I was lucky enough to get the opportunity at Burnley to help coach with the U23s and also look after the loan players. You hope that the lads take on board the experience that you had.

“It’s been a great learning curve for me working with players day in day out, totally different from playing but it’s something I relish, and i hope that my experiences that I’ve had over my career can help them going forward.

“Being on the grass every day is getting me to a point where I can eventually become a manager in my own right, that’ll be a few years down the line, but I’m looking to getting on the grass regularly.”

How Charlie Adam fared during his dugout spell at Fleetwood

Adam took charge of Fleetwood Town on New Year’s Eve 2023, but his time in Lancashire ultimately proved unsuccessful. He was sacked after less than 12 months following a run of just one win in 12 matches with the club occupying 18th place at the time.

Fleetwood were sitting second bottom of League One when Adam was handed the reigns, but they finished 22nd and were relegated at the end of the season. The Cod Army then embarked on a run of just one defeat in their opening nine league games the following campaign but their early season nosedived thereafter and cost Adam his job.