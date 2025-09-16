Former midfielder quietly departed Ibrox after his contract expired earlier this summer without acknowledgment from the club

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Thomson has spoken out for the first time at the “lack of closure” received after confirming he has officially left his coaching role within the Rangers academy.

The former Gers, Hibs and Scotland midfielder returned to the club’s youth set-up at the start of this year, working alongside Steven Smith, but left Ibrox less than five months later after his contract expired in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 40-year-old is now searching for his next opportunity after departing the Light Blues quietly without being formally announced by the club and he admits to feeling some “frustration” about the way his latest spell at Rangers ended.

And while Thomson refused to criticise the club’s new American owners for not keeping him on, he admitted on the Scottish Football Social Club podcast that he wishes Rangers communicated his exit better

“I don't think disappointed because I was only there on Saturday and the club's been unbelievably good to me, whether it be playing capacity or opportunities since I've retired,” he stated.

“It's the way we're made, we've got that ego, that drive, that belief within us that we think we can do something well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whenever I've worked at the club I've always built up a great reputation, it becomes a bit frustrating when you feel as though you can help. But I'm also not naïve to know there's a million other people who can think they can help and be good coaches and really help the situation.

“I just do what I do. Whenever I get an opportunity to do stuff I try to do my best, (it's) the way I'm made. I don't know if disappointment is the right word but I was a wee bit frustrated that I'd done four, four-and-a-half months in the academy. I loved working with Stevie Smith, loved being back on the pitch.

“I didn't quite enjoy driving to Glasgow six or seven days a week, missing out on the kids, but I did it because I was asked and I saw a pathway back into the club and obviously getting back involved in a team environment, back on the grass, working with players, something that I'm really passionate about.

“So I suppose there was a wee bit of frustration that it ended the way it ended with a lack of communication and any real closure really, which was frustrating, but I would never, ever criticise the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would criticise what I watch at times because I think it's only fair if you're doing the media that you're always honest and open. But I would never, ever criticise anyone for not giving me the opportunities that I sometimes feel as though I deserve.”

Thomson has primarily worked as a TV pundit, analysing games and commentating on Rangers TV.