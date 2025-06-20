Former Rangers striker has been discussing how he was treated by the Belgian boss after being omitted for the 2024 Scottish Cup Final

Kemar Roofe worked under four different managers in four years at Rangers - a scenario that not even the Jamaican international could envisage.

And while the frontman, who won every trophy on offer in Scotland, had to contend with his fair share of injury troubles throughout his time at Ibrox, it was his “interesting” relationship with Belgian boss Philippe Clement that he looks back on with regret.

The 32-year-old - a free agent once again after being released by Derby County upon the expiry of his short-term deal - is proud of what he achieved during his spell in Glasgow, but it ended on somewhat of a sour note when Clement left him out of the matchday squad for the 2024 Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

In an open and honest interview with the Daily Record, Roofe aired some home truths about his former managers and why he expects newly-appointed head coach Russell Martin to succeed in the role with the financial backing of the 49ers.

Most notably, the way he was treated by Clement and the heartache at being forced to sit in the stands at Hampden Park for that Old Firm clash remains a bitter pill to swallow.

Roofe details rocky relationship with Philippe Clement

Breaking his silence on his rocky relationship with Clement for the first time, Roofe said: “How was Clement with me? Yeah, interesting. It was difficult. He stopped wanting to use me because I wasn’t going to be there the following season. I understood that he wanted to work with players he was going to work with. But not to the detriment of winning games for Rangers.

“Even if I wasn’t going to be there the following year, I was still going to give 100 percent during my time. That’s just my character but maybe he didn’t understand my character. I still felt that I should have played a lot more games to help Rangers win more - especially in the Scottish Cup Final. It would have helped the manager so I don’t understand it. It obviously hasn’t helped him now. I genuinely felt if I’d played more I could have made a difference.

“He left me out of the final against Celtic at Hampden. I was fit to play but wasn’t in the squad and had to sit in the stand. Earlier that season, I had a big moment when I scored the winner against Real Betis in Spain. That should have proved to him that I was still giving 100 percent. You’d think that would be the case.

“As a manager you need to know your players properly. But Clement obviously didn’t know or understand me well enough.”

‘Good time are ahead for Rangers under Russell Martin’

Martin now finds himself in the Rangers hot seat following Clement’s sacking in February. And with the club’s new American owners now manning the fort, Roofe has been convinced that better days are coming for the Light Blues.

“I think good times are ahead for Rangers under Russell,” he added. “They’ve got owners in there now who are ambitious and won’t mess about. They’ll want Rangers back in the Champions League and respected again around the world. So they’ll want quick results.

“I’ve seen what the 49ers have done at Leeds and they’ve been massive in their success. I’ve spoken to people involved at the 49ers and everything I’ve heard is positive. But at Rangers, it only comes down to one thing - you have to win. Before I got there, there was no silverware. And it’s the same now. They have to get back to winning ways.”