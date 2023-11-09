The Belgian celebrated his sixth win as Gers manager against Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

Lee McCulloch believes Rangers manager Philippe Clement has brought a "fear factor" back to the club - after suggesting previous boss Michael Beale was too "friendly" with the squad.

Clement steered his side to a crucial 2-1 Europa League win over Sparta Prague on Matchday Four at Ibrox to move the Light Blues into a strong position to guarantee themselves continental football in the New Year.

The result lifted Rangers above their opponents into second place in Group C on seven points, two behind leaders Real Betis with two rounds of fixtures remaining.

Former Gers and Scotland midfielder McCulloch has been hugely impressed by Clement's impact since taking over the reins and is confident the Belgian will have no issues asserting his authority due to his intense drive on creating a winning mentality.

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, McCulloch said: "He's got an authority, doesn't he? Probably for the players under the previous manager he was maybe a bit friendly with them and there was no authority there.

"I think with this manager there's a bit of a fear factor with him, he's spoke about creating a winning culture which so far he's done. And a competitive environment and I think he's wanting competitive training and that's relaying onto the pitch.

"The players shout for every single thing the referee's going to give, they're together on the pitch, I see a system. I see the way they're going to play, I love the way they mix the play up, it's not having to play through the third every single time.

"There's not a specific way you have to play football. You look at the best teams in the world, yes they pass the ball but they also go in behind as well and they get runners in behind and go into the striker, they get midfield runners doing unselfish runs off to go and support the striker.