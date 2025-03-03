The former Rangers man’s club are on the brink of devastation.

A club managed by a former Rangers striker is teetering on the brink of cash armageddon.

Sandy Clark featured 62 times for the club as a player with 21 goals, winning a couple of League Cups. His son, Nicky, also went on to play for the Light Blues. Since retiring, Clark has had a lengthy career in Scottish management and has been with Albion Rovers since 2023.

It has been a brutal few years for the Coatbridge club, who recently tumbled out the SPFL and have not been fighting for a return since turning out in the Lowland League. Now a cash plea has been made by the Wee Rovers who’s board have admitted they are in a cash crisis, with their former Rangers star in the dugout told his budget will be slashed.

Rovers cry for help

A letter from the board of directors reads to possible interested investors: “For many years the club has been on a steady decline. This decline – and lack of action to change that course of direction – culminated in the loss of our SPFL status at the end of the 2022-23 season. Very little by the way of new investment was identified previously to try and avert this decline.

“At the two previous General Meeting of members, two new members to the board were proposed and subsequently were unsuccessful in being elected. The individuals proposed for election, in the opinion of the board, would have brought the company much-needed financial support and business expertise.

“The rejection of these by five individual shareholders, one holding the most pivotal influence, has in the opinion of the board led to difficulties in securing new financial backing by parties who may have otherwise been willing and able to introduce much-needed capital. Some of those raising objections served the company as directors during the aforementioned decline and offer little or no reasoning for their objections, and offer no thoughts or strategy for the club’s future success.

“This current board does not see this as an acceptable solution to the current position – we are fully committed to playing in Coatbridge anad at the Reigart Stadium (Cliftonhill). We will work tirelessly to achieve this. Acquiring such shares by the board would make it more attractive to potential new backers investing in the company, as shares may subsequently be available to secure their investment against.”

Cash depleted

The letter continued: “In our opinion the inaction, lack of response, and obstruction of progress by those who are few in numbers, but heavy of influence, is having a detrimental impact upon the operation of the company, and limiting us from securing new investment. “In line with the above and because of being unable to secure new financial capital, it is with regret that we must inform all interested parties that all budgets, including that of the playing and management staff, will be severely restricted, as we move into the 2025-26 playing season.

“Everyone at the club acknowledges that this will have a detrimental impact upon the quality of the playing squad, and the football results. Our core objective for the next season will be to remain as competitive as possible within the Parks Motor Group Lowland League, but realistically the only objective will be to remain within it.”