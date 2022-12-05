The German-born Croatian frontman has hit the ground running since arriving in Glasgow over the summer

Kris Boyd believes Rangers talisman Antonio Colak could find himself on the outside looking in under new boss Michael Beale given he has already worked with fellow strikers Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe during his previous three-year stint at the club.

The SPFL’s current top scorer has impressed since joining the Ibrox club from PAOK in the summer, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists in 24 appearances so far this season.

However, Boyd remains unconvinced the Croatian frontman will retain his current status as first-choice striker, claiming Colak could face a similar situation he found himself in during a spell at Middlesbrough when Tony Mowbray replaced Gordon Strachan in October 2010 and altered the way he wanted his attackers to play.

Rangers player Antonio -Mirko Colak in action during the UEFA Champions League group A match against Liverpool

Beale has outlined his plan to get the best out of Morelos, in particular, who has struggled to fitness and form this term. He hasn’t mentioned top scorer Colak - something Boyd believes could count against the 29-year-old going forward.

Writing in his Scottish Sun column, he said: “There’s no doubt Rangers would be far worse off without Antonio Colak’s goals this season. The Croat has hit the net 14 times already, and is one of the few Ibrox summer signings to have been a success.

“For me, he is the best finisher at the club, but I do fear for him going forward under the new manager. Colak could be a victim of the way Michael Beale’s Rangers will play. He is already behind the eight ball as the new manager has worked with Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos previously.

“Beale knows both strikers inside out, and talked the pair up when he was unveiled. I have always said Roofe is the best all-round forward at Ibrox. He brings the most to the team, he scores goals, can link the play and if effective through the middle or coming off the flank. His issue, and it is a major one, is that he can’t stay fit for any period of time. He has been unavailable more than he has been available since joining from Anderlecht.

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe is injured again just two substitute appearances into his comeback. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“Hopefully, he can get back on the pitch sooner rather than later, although it is alarming how much time all the injured players seem to be sidelined for. It doesn’t matter who is crocked, they take forever to get back. Beale also knows what makes Morelos tick, and it will be interesting to see how he reacts to the managerial change.

“The Colombian was a shadow of his former self at the end of Gio van Bronckhorst’s reign and was nothing short of a disgrace at times. Right now the biggest question is whether the gaffer can really trust Morelos? I’m not sure because if he doesn’t get his own way then the toys are out of the pram. I will be intrigued to see how Beale handles him, and if the player responds.

“It would not surprise me either if he dips into the transfer market in January for a forward. That could see Colak pushed further down the pecking order. As the top scorer in Scottish football so far this season that seems harsh, but I have been there before. I actually see similiarities between Colak and myself in terms of his scoring record and his instincts in the penalty box. He’s always looking to peel off the centre-half, and has a habit of being in the right place at the right time.

New manager Michael Beale oversees a Rangers training session at Auchenhowie.

“I took stick for not linking the play enough, and there is no doubt Roofe and Morelos do that far better than Colak. But when I was at Gers I didn’t need to do that as I was surrounded by players who could. My job was to get in the box and score goals, Colak does the same and he does it effectively.

