Davide Ancelotti could swap Real Madrid to become the next manager of Rangers.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an intriguing update on who will be the next manager of Rangers in his Davide Ancelotti message.

The next boss debate has been engulfed by talk of the Italian assistant at Real Madrid taking the man chair at Ibrox. Son of Carlo, Davide would come into Rangers armed with experience at the Bernabeu, Bayern Munich and Everton amid a proposed takeover by 49ers Enterprises.

Transfer guru Romano has now weighed in with some of the information he has on the situation. Citing the report that broke from Spain, he is of the same understanding that there is more than just Ancelotti on the table for Rangers in terms of who permanently succeeds Philippe Clement.

Fabrizio Romano on next Rangers manager.

He tweeted via X: “Rangers have made contact with Davide Ancelotti as candidate for new head coach job, as @diarioas reports; he’s not the only one on the shortlist. More candidates have been approached by the Scottish club. Davide Ancelotti leaves Real Madrid as Xabi brings his own staff.”

Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto has added fuel to the fire burning over the Real Madrid man heading to Glasgow amid his dad becoming Brazil’s new boss. He added: “Rangers FC is the team bidding the most to sign Davide Ancelotti as head coach. Carletto's son, if the CBF approves, could begin the adventure with his father and play in Brazil's matches against Ecuador and Paraguay, before embarking on a solo career. The situation will become clearer in the coming days.”

Barry Ferguson out the next Rangers manager running

One man who it won’t be is caretaker Ferguson, with STV providing a detailed update on the situation. They state: “Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti is under consideration among several candidates to become the next Rangers manager. He is the son of legendary boss Carlo Ancelotti who is due to leave the Spanish giants at the end of the season to become head coach of Brazil.

“Rangers have been looking for a new permanent manager since Philippe Clement’s exit three months ago. Former captain Barry Ferguson was appointed head coach in February until the end of the season to replace the Belgian. During his spell in the dugout, he has had some big results in Europe and against Celtic, but they have fallen further behind the champions in the Premiership. It is understood that Ferguson is not a contender for the job long term.

“The club’s new sporting director, Kevin Thelwell, and technical director of 49ers enterprises Gretar Steinsson, are believed to be leading the search for the next boss to take the Ibrox side into next season. It has been reported in Spain that Ancelotti, 35, has been offered the job – but Ibrox sources insist they have yet to identify a preferred candidate. The developments come as a deal by a US consortium to take over Rangers moves closer. Led by Andrew Cavenagh and Paraag Marathe, head of investment for the San Franciso 49ers American football franchise, the buyout would see 51% of the club acquired by the American consortium.”