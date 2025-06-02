The Leicester City legend is linked to Ranger as the 49ers takeover is complete.

A finance expert has provided the latest on what the 49ers takeover at Rangers means for the transfer budget - as Jamie Vardy linked to the club.

The Leicester City legend is likely to be an in demand free agent after leaving the Foxes following 200 goals scored. According to the Daily Mail, “Rangers are among the clubs showing interest” in the striker who has shown no signs that he is keen to retire from football as of yet.

It comes as 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh complete their takeover at Ibrox, with a head coach still to be appointed. Finance expert Kieran Maguire says amid the constant summer rumours, that his prediction is the initial capital the new owners are putting in is largely going towards recruitment.

What 49ers could spend Rangers budget on

He told STV: “For Rangers, it’s huge because you now have, first of all, there is the indication that they are going to put in £20m of working capital into the club. My understanding is that the majority of that is going to go into the recruitment and retention arm of Rangers Football Club rather than capex, rather than infrastructure projects.

“They have been outflanked by Celtic in recent years, and I think even the most ardent Rangers fan would admit that. So this now gives Rangers the opportunity to make some good decisions. If I was a Rangers fan I think I would be very pleased, the deal is now over the line and the fact there is additional cash coming into the club at a time when they are looking to recruit a manager and to recruit for the summer, I think all of this can be taken as a positive.

“At the same time, they have got a lot of work to do, because, as we all know, being second in the SPFL is being nowhere as far as fans of Rangers, and Celtic, are concerned.”

Jamie Vardy previously subject of Rangers transfer advance

Using some of that cash to sign Vardy could be something Rangers opt for, and it would not be the first time the club have tried to sign the frontman. While the forward was at Fleetwood Town, then-Rangers manager Ally McCoist has since revealed he made a move before his Leicester City switch, but he was glad that another route was taken.

He told talkSPORT in 2020: "I remember looking at him when he was at Fleetwood and I was at Rangers. I had John Brown, my chief scout, look at him two or three times and it was an absolute no-brainer but we couldn't get the money to sign him. He's been fantastic. I couldn't get the money at that time, and we weren't talking about a lot of money.

"It was unbelievable. Absolutely unbelievable. It was more the position our club was in at that particular time to tell you the truth. Thankfully for Jamie he made the correct decision and never let me anywhere near him!"