Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers transfer business.

It’s set to be a busy summer at Rangers and one that could set the course for how the long term looks.

49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh have completed their takeover and now attentions turn to the next manager hunt. It appears to be a shootout between Davide Ancelotti and Russell Martin and Champions League qualifiers are next month, so there’s little time to waste when it comes to recruitment.

Dan Purdy is set to arrive following his time as Everton’s transfer guru, following sporting director Kevin Thelwell north of the border to Ibrox. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers transfer news.

Ridvan Yilmaz Rangers exit ‘agreement’

To buy fully into a player trading model, exits may need sanctioned, and Ridvan Yilmaz has been constantly linked with moves back to Turkey ever since his initial move to Rangers from Ibrox. Now it is claimed by Aspor that his former club are closing in on a move for their former left-back.

They claim: “Beşiktaş has been holding talks to add former player Rıdvan Yılmaz to its squad for a while now. According to the news in Takvim, it was learned that the black-and-whites reached an agreement with the 24-year-old left-back and that the talks with the Scottish team have been progressing positively so far. It is also expected that Rıdvan Yılmaz, who has a contract with his club for another 2 years, has requested facilitation for his transfer to the Scottish team.

Robin Propper return to FC Twente

Just a year on from his move to Ibrox from the Eredivisie, Propper is another who could head back to his former club, FC Twente. The Dutch defender has featured regularly in Glasgow but performances have been criticised and SoccerNews claim FC Twente are keen to pounce.

They state: “FC Twente is very seriously interested in bringing Robin Pröpper back to the old nest. One of the big goals this summer is to pry the experienced defender away from Rangers FC. Sources tell SoccerNews. As far as the Tukkers are concerned, his period at Rangers will be limited to one season, as they are eager to bring him back. According to sources, the possibility of prying Pröpper away from the top club from Glasgow is being seriously considered internally.”

Russell Martin backed as next Rangers manager

Having played with him at Norwich City and Scotland, former Rangers forward Steven Naismith reckons Russell Martin would be a great fit as Ibrox boss. Previously on loan at Rangers, when compared to the likes of Ancelotti, Naismith reckons his ex teammate has what other candidates don’t.

He told Sportsound: “Obviously there's loads of optimism after the takeover and what comes with it. I also think it's a club where if you don't understand the league, you don't understand the club, that part can get overlooked and it can cause you big problems. I think for Russell, he's experienced it, although very short-lived, he's experienced it.

“He understands the demand and he probably was at the club at a time that the demand and the quality of what was on offer wasn't great. So he's seen how tough it can be, but I do also know that he's seen it in its best moments. I think in that respect, he knows the club, that goes in his favour. On top of that, I think out of all the names mentioned, he's got the clearest identity, clearest style, and that for me is a massive part of going forward for Rangers, what they need. They need somebody that understands what they want and can implement it, and Russ has done that now at three clubs.”