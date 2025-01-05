Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Man Utd star has been backed as a good option for Rangers in the transfer window.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have been backed to complete the signing of Manchester United defender Jonny Evans.

Earlier this week, the Northern Irish star was thrown into the Ibrox rumour mill by former striker Kris Boyd, who claimed on Sky Sports that he’d be a good option for Rangers. Boss Philippe Clement is struggling with injuries at the back and could look to strengthen in the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans is vastly experienced at the top level, enjoying a lengthy stint with Man Utd and also featuring prominently for Leicester City. He is back in his second spell at Old Trafford but a former Premier League star reckons he could do a job for Rangers.

Ex-goalkeeper Paul Robinson has noted the chatter of swapping Old Trafford for Ibrox and has backed it to come off amid new Red Devils management under Ruben Amorim. He believes the deal would be a great fit for all parties.

Robinson told Football Insider: “It’d be a really clever signing. Jonny has proven he can still play in the Premier League and can still perform at that level. We all know he’s at the twilight of his career, but when the chips are down sometimes you need leaders in the dressing room and allies in the dressing room.

“He’s a manager and a coach, but he’s still playing, so for the manager to have that type of player around, with his leadership qualities, could be big. If Rangers can get him and pull that off, it would be a really clever and shrewd signing.

“It could be a good option for Jonny Evans if he’s not in Amorim’s plans at Man United.”