Rangers manager Philippe Clement during Saturday's Scottish Premiership draw with Hearts at Tynecastle. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Gers boss Philippe Clement is close to securing his first summer signing, with a new defender expected to arrive at Ibrox early in the window

Rangers transfer target Jose Cordoba has signed a preliminary contract with the Glasgow giants ahead of finalising a summer move to Ibrox, according to reports.

Light Blues manager Philippe Clement is on the verge of securing his first summer addition, with the promising 22-year-old defender poised to make the switch to Govan from Levski Sofia for a fee in the region of £3million. Bulgarian outlet Sportlive claim Rangers have been the most ‘persistent’ club in the race for his signature, with the 10-time capped Panama international having already held talks with Clement and director of football recruitment Nils Koppen.

Cordoba - who was invited as a guest by club officials to attend their Scottish Premiership clash against Kilmarnock earlier this month - was surprisingly omitted from Levski’s matchday squad last week despite being fully fit, which fuelled speculation about his imminent departure.

However, he was recalled by manager Nikolay Kostov and named in the starting line-up during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over league rivals Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

An agreement between the two clubs has yet to be reached, but a deal is likely to be concluded in the coming days, with Cordoba’s arrival expected to be the first of many changes to Clement’s squad this summer. The Belgian has a major rebuild on his hands with several players set to head through the exit door to free up more funds and sever ties with any remaining deadwood.

As things stand, out of contract quartet Kemar Roofe, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram and Leon Balogun will lead the significant overhaul with other fringe players including Ben Davies and injury-plagued Ryan Jack also facing an uncertain future.

