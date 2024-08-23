Linfield coach David Healy during the UEFA Champions League qualifier second leg match against Zalgiris | Getty Images

The Scottish Championship side have already spoken to other potential candidates over the role

Former Rangers striker David Healy has been lined up by Raith Rovers to fill their vacant managerial role - with an appointment expected imminently.

The Kirkcaldy club’s board made an approach to NIFL Premiership side Linfield for permission to speak to the 45-year-old about replacing Ian Murray in the Stark’s Park hot seat and it’s understood personal terms have already been agreed. Further negotiations are due to take place over a compensation package with his current club and the Fife outfit are ‘confident’ they will be able to land their top candidate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Healy - a five-time Northern Irish title winner during his nine-year spell at Windsor Park - is believed to be keen on a fresh challenge, despite his current deal running until next summer. He was originally appointed Linfield boss in 2015 and has presided over a period of sustained success in Belfast, additionally clinching six cups.

Loading....

Healy spent a season at Ibrox back in 2011 towards the end of his goal-laden playing career which saw him turn out for the likes of Premier League giants Manchester United, Fulham and Sunderland. Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer has been voted ‘NIFL Manager of the Year’ on four occasions and was previously linked with jobs in Scotland.

He could now be set to earn his chance in the Scottish Championship with Raith, who have been searching for a new manager after their shock decision to part ways with ex-Hibs star Murray earlier this month - just a short period after guiding the club to the play-off final last season where they agonisingly missed out on promotion to the top-flight against Ross County.

Last week, Healy shrugged off rumours linking him to the vacant Preston North End boss job by delivering a firm stance on his position before Paul Heckingbottom took over the reins at Deepdale. He told the BBC: “I think the rumours were just put out there. I have a job to do at Linfield and I have been here eight and a half, coming up to nine years in October. I know the challenge that I have ahead of me and Linfield have been good to me and I think I have been good to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linfield currently sit top of the NIFL Premiership table after starting the campaign with three straight victories. Their last title success came in 2022, with rivals Larne crowned back-to-back league champions in recent seasons. It’s thought Raith held talks with a number of candidates over the job in recent weeks, including Aberdeen assistant manager Peter Leven and Celtic B-team coach Darren O’Dea.