A struggling English side are said to be consider a surprise move to make an ex-Aston Villa and Rangers manager their new boss.

Carlisle United are currently struggling in League Two and could slip out the Football League entirely if results don’t go their way. Paul Simpson was relieved of duties in September and Mike Williamson came in, but he has won just five of his 25 games in charge across all competitions to spark fears of a second successive relegation.

The 41-year-old had went signing daft this window with 11 new additions but has now been sacked on the final day of the winter transfer period. A replacement could come in the form of a box office appointment.

Steven Gerrard is currently out of work after leaving Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq. He started his management career in Scotland with Rangers after time in the Liverpool academy before having a crack at Aston Villa off the back of title glory at Ibrox. Gerrard lasted less than a year and headed for the middle-east.

Now bold Carlisle United owners want him in the dugout for their League Two relegation scrap. It’s stated in the Daily Mail: “Carlisle United are considering making a shock approach to Steven Gerrard. The club’s American owners have raised the unlikely prospect of the Liverpool legend taking over in a desperate bid to stop them dropping out of the EFL.

“A scenario which sees the former England captain agreeing to oversee a League Two relegation scrap, albeit to a club with a loyal and large support, would be viewed by most as a long-shot.”

A Carlisle statement on the management change reads: “Carlisle United Football Club can confirm that head coach Mike Williamson has this morning been relieved of his duties and has left the club with immediate effect. Everyone at the club would like to thank Mike for his efforts during his time at the club. The club will give a further update in the coming days.”