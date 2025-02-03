The latest Rangers transfer news on deadline day

Rangers transfer rumours are in full swing as the January window enters into the final couple of hours.

Philippe Clement had only brought in one new face so far this month in the shape of LOSC Lille defender Rafael Fernandes on loan, with the likes of Rabbi Matondo, Kieran Dowell and Alex Lowry all heading through the exit foot.

But there has been another piece of business completed by the Ibrox club as the clock continues to tick down. Here are some of the latest stories on the agenda as Rangers enter the final stretch of the window.

Rangers handed hope in pursuit of Chelsea kid

Rangers have received a major boost in their pursuit of Chelsea youngster Aaron Anselmino after his proposed loan switch to Ligue 1 outfit Marseille collapsed.

According to the Scottish Sun, the 19-year-old Argentine defender is being eyed for a deadline busting move by Clement and those hopes have been heightened following the news that a move to the south of France has fallen through.

Italian journalist Luca Bendoni reported earlier today that the transfer hit a late snag with the player now waiting to hear back from his parent club about other possible destinations.

Anselmino was snapped up by the Blues in a deal worth £15m from Boca Juniors last summer before returning to South America to spend the second half of the Argentine season on loan at La Bombonera.

Lyall Cameron agrees pre-contract

Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron has signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers ahead of making a summer switch to Ibrox from Dens Park.

The Light Blues’ swoop for the 22-year-old comes as part of the ongoing recruitment overhaul at Ibrox with a greater focus being placed on recruiting young players with high potential and significant sell-on value.

Ex-Scotland youth international Cameron falls into that bracket, having netted eight goals and seven assists for the Dark Blues so far this season. The Dees will be due training compensation as part of the deal after an agreement was finally struck between both parties.

A Dundee statement read: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Lyall Cameron has taken the decision to sign a pre-contract agreement with Rangers and will join them when his Dundee contract expires in the summer.

“Lyall has come through the Dundee Academy and made his debut in a 3-0 win away to Raith Rovers in the League Cup in July 2019. Lyall has gone on to play 108 times for The Dee scoring 12 times. Lyall will continue to be a valuable member of the Dundee FC squad for the remainder of the season.”