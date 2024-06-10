Tom Lawrence and James Tavernier of Rangers have been linked with a move to Turkey

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was appointed manager of Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas last week

Newly appointed Besiktas manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is eyeing a potential reunion with Rangers captain James Tavernier - and also wants his Ibrox team mate Tom Lawrence to join him in Turkey.

The experienced Dutch coach - who was sacked by the Gers in November 2022 - ended his near two-year wait to return to the dugout last week by taking up the vacant post at the Turkish Super Lig outfit on a two-year contract, with the option to extend his stay until the summer of 2027.

Reports emerged in Turkey last night that the 49-year-old has made it clear to Besiktas officials that he wants to reunite with trusted skipper Tavenier and now Lawrence has become the second Light Blues star to be linked with the club in the space of 24 hours.

The Daily Mail claim Van Bronckhorst is looking to sink his teeth into his latest managerial role by delving into one of his old clubs as he looks to recruit new players ahead of the 2024/25 campaign after a disappointing sixth-placed finish last season. They will head off in pursuit of their first top-flight title in four years next term.

And it’s been suggested the former Barcelona star is considering a summer swoop for 30-year-old attacking midfielder Lawrence, whom he brought to Ibrox upon his release from Derby County two years ago. The ex-Wales international - who made 32 appearances last season - has just 12 months remaining on his current deal as he bids to rediscover his best form after various injury issues.

However, it remains to be seen whether he will feature as part of Gers boss Philippe Clement's plans moving forward, with the Belgian already carrying out an extensive squad rebuild. Clubs south of the border are also keen on snapping up Lawrence, with EFL Championship side Sheffield United credited with an interest and Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna keen to add some much-needed experience to his ranks as they prepare for an assault on the Premier League. Full-back Tavernier, meanwhile, has several transfer options to weigh up, with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia also still rumoured to be monitoring his situation, along with fellow defensive mainstay Connor Goldson.