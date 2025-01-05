Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday could see a Rangers connection fuel a transfer raid.

A former Rangers boss has his eyes on making a move to bring another of his former players into his Brazilian project.

Josh Windass featured at Ibrox between 2016-2018 as they looked to establish themselves as a force in the Premiership again. The attacker is now with Sheffield Wednesday and is enjoying a great season in the English Championship, recently scoring from before the halfway line against Derby County.

Across the world in South America, Pedro Caixinha is leading the charge at Santos. The Brazilian giants won Serie B after relegation from the top flight and he is gearing up for a title back at the main table of football in that country, and he’s turning to former Rangers stars.

Alfredo Morelos was another at Rangers when he was at the club, the striker becoming a hero in blue before his exit in 2023. The Colombian was already contracted to Santos but had spent some time at Atletico Nacional, now recalled to his parent club by the Portuguese gaffer.

According to Tom Bogert, Santos “have made a bid for Sheffield Wednesday star forward Josh Windass.” It is also claimed that MLS sides “have had serious interest in the past and that “Windass remains on the radar this year.”

It would be an interesting reunion given the Sheffield Wednesday star’s comments on the boss previously, who endured a tumultuous eight months at Ibrox in 2017, including the cancelation of striker Joe Garner’s stag-do. He said to Open Goal in 2018: "He got all the lads in the changing room. First thing he said was the schedule - no days off. It wasn't even the fact that you got a day off, it was the fact you'd come in and train every single day.

"You wouldn't get a recovery session, you'd just train. Play on a Saturday, you'd train light on a Sunday. But his light was bloody mad. I actually enjoyed some of his sessions but the further he got on, started losing games, the pressure gets to people and the sessions would change, the team selection would change.

"Some weren't happy because they had kids and stuff that they need to look after. I was living on my own in the west end so I didn't mind coming in. The lads with kids and commitments weren't too pleased. He was quite unapproachable. Joe Garner had a stag do in Las Vegas.

"Pedro gave us the pre-season dates and we were in ridiculously earlier. I can't remember what it was but it was unheard of. We got like nine days off in the summer. Garner was like 'I've got my stag do, I'm going to have to go and see him.' He knocks on his door, 'gaffer, I wouldn't be able to get a few days extra off? I've paid for my stag do in Vegas.'

"I think he's paid like £30,000 or something. 'I don't care. I do not care. You come and train.' He comes down and all the lads are p*****g themselves. He's absolutely fuming. He comes in, cancels his stag do and goes to Ibiza for three days instead. As soon as then, I knew he wouldn't be there next season, 100 per-cent. A couple of days wouldn't have made a difference."