He also counts West Ham United and Hull City amongst former clubs alongside Rangers plus Everton.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Rangers and Everton striker is set to become a senior manager for the first time.

Nikica Jelavic ended his playing career at Lokomotiva Zagreb in 2021 after just a handful of appearances for the club, beloved by Rangers fans for a goal-laden spell between 2010-2012 in which he won the SPL and League Cup. There were 50 goal contributions in 55 appearances - 36 goals and 14 assists - before moving to Everton where he scored 21 times in 69 games. He went on to play at West Ham United, Hull City and had a stint in China.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 39, he is moving into the senior management fold. The former striker has been leading Lokomotiva's youth side as of late and towards the end of 2024 it looked as if a promotion to the first team was going to beckon.

Why Rangers and Everton favourite set for manager job

Silvijo Cabraja was the manager under pressure at that time and while it looked likely that the axe was going to fall, he survived despite the relegation danger that mounted. It was claimed at that time that Jelavic would be the interim leader but Cabraja remained in post until March when he could no longer hold on, but it was assistant Damir Ferencina who was named caretaker. Lokomotiva are now safe from relegation and the former Rangers and Everton man has been confirmed as first team manager next season.

Speaking to Sportske Novosti, club academy chief Jurica Cabraja said: “Everything is already planned. So, Jelavic will take over the senior team in the summer, and (Ante) Ivanda will take his place. That has already been decided, Ivanda has earned a step up with his excellent work and attitude, and taking over the junior bench will be a kind of reward for his work so far.”

Rangers praise

Jelavic has previously said that he played some of his best football in the blue of Rangers, and Everton. He said to the Obstructed View: “The highlight is always playing for my national team, especially playing at the World Cup. My best football though was definitely during my time at Everton in the Premier League, and also Glasgow Rangers. I have such good memories of my time in England, my family loved the lifestyle in England so much they are already thinking to move back to live in England. It was such an amazing experience for me to be a part of such big clubs, especially in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just wanted to always get myself in the best position to take that touch, I was a box striker so I was always confident that I only needed one touch, if I take more than one touch then you give defenders that chance to put you under pressure, so I was always just trying to find the best position to take that touch, stay focussed and score. When you have confidence as a striker you can do that all day long, but without confidence this then becomes difficult. Everybody would always say I was like a ‘one touch killer’ but I was just trying to do the simple thing and do it right.”