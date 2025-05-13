Various managerial options are being considered by the Ibrox club as they continue to work on appointing a new boss

The interim Ibrox boss, who was placed in caretaker charge until the end of the season following the club’s decision to axe Philippe Clement back in February, has recorded just five wins from his 13 games in the dugout.

A number of error-strewn displays are thought to severely damaged Ferguson’s prospects of being offered the job on a permanent basis, but he remains convinced it is possible for the Light Blues to rebuild within one transfer window and be competitive again.

49ers Enterprises technical chief Gretar Steinsson and newly-appointed sporting director Kevin Thelwell have been heavily involved in the managerial search, with the Gers continuing to assess several candidates as they look to finalise a shortlist ahead of making an appointment.

Davide Ancelotti - son of legendary boss Carlo - is one option under serious consideration - with the 35-year-old previously expressing his desire to become his own man after working under his dad at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid.

However, reports in Spain this morning have suggested that contract talks with the Italian, who is well known by Thelwell after their time on Merseyside, are understood to be premature with no front-runner at this stage and no appointment is imminent.

Providing the latest update on his future in his pre-match press conference ahead of Rangers final home league game of the season against Dundee United on Wednesday night, Ferguson said: “Yeah, well there’s always going to be speculation. In terms of the update on myself, that’s going to remain private.

“But I’m sure you’ll see over the course of the next few days, hopefully there’s going to be a bit of movement. I’ve mentioned a number of times it has to get moving in terms of who is going to be the manager because you’ve got pre-season coming up. Players are out of contract, players are going back on loan etc etc... so hopefully in the next few days we’ll be clear on what is going to be happening.

Pressed further on his future, Ferguson added: “As you know, I said a couple of weeks ago I had a conversation (with Kevin Thelwell, sporting director). I’ve had a conversation since but I’d just rather keep that private, but over the coming days I’m sure you will see something move forward.”