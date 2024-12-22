Former Rangers player sacked by EFL club after just one win in last 12 matches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Liverpool and Dundee player had been in charge of English League Two club Fleetwood Town since December 2023.

Former Rangers and Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam has been relieved of his duties as head coach of English Football League One side Fleetwood Town.

The Lancashire club released a statement confirming they had parted company with the 39-year old who had been in charge just over a year having been appointed in December 2023. It was Adam’s first coaching job since hanging up his boots after ending his playing career with Dundee.

The statement said: “Fleetwood Town can confirm Charlie Adam has left the club with immediate effect. All at Fleetwood Town would like to thank Charlie for his hard work and commitment. The Club will issue a further update on the first team staff in due course.”

Fleetwood Town owner added: “I’d like to personally thank Charlie for his commitment and professionalism over the last 12 months. He’s been a pleasure to work with but recent results meant we felt a change was necessary. I wish him well for the future.”

Adam, who came through Rangers youth academy and played for the first team between 2003 and 2009, took on the job which had previously been held by several ex Scottish Premiership players and managers. Celtic legend Scott Brown also held the post in his first role as a head coach after retiring as a player while former Hibs manager Lee Johnson and ex Motherwell boss Graham Alexander have both had spells in the dugout at Highbury Stadium.

Adam’s tenure came to an end following a run of results which saw them win just one of their last 12 fixtures. A 2-0 defeat away to Barrow, taking them to six games without a win, was the final straw for the 26 times capped Scotland international. He initially took over with the team struggling in League One and could not save them from relegation with results this season making it unlikely they will be promoted back at the first time of asking.