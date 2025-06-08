He was most recently with Everton and is one of the latest people to leave the Premier League side.

A former Rangers star is the latest behind the scenes departure from Everton.

The Light Blues and Toffees supporters have become somewhat acquainted in recent weeks, with director of football Kevin Thelwell heading for Ibrox. He’s bringing Dan Purdy, last with Everton as head of recruitment, along fir the ride in Glasgow and now Charlie Adam has added to the connections between both clubs.

He moved to David Moyes’ coaching staff in January to work on set pieces after managing Fleetwood Town, and starting out post playing as Burnley’s loan boss. He featured between 2003-2009 for Rangers, part of their UEFA Cup final team, before heading south to feature for Blackpool, Liverpool, Stoke City and Reading before his playing career ended at Dundee. The latter was somewhere he was recently linked with a return to as head coach before Steven Pressley was hired head coach.

Charlie Adam exits Everton

His latest move to Everton is now sealed, according to the Training Ground Guru, in the latest of big changes behind the scenes at the Premier League club, with eyes immediately turning elsewhere. They claim: “Charlie Adam is leaving his role as Everton’s Set Piece Coach to seek an opportunity as a Manager or Head Coach elsewhere. Adam was the Toffees’ first Set Piece Coach when he joined the club in January, following his sacking as Fleetwood Town Manager the previous month. Everton had the joint seventh-best record in scoring from set pieces in the Premier League and joint sixth-best in conceding from them.

He arrived alongside former Scotland international Billy McKinlay and Moyes said earlier this year: "I'm delighted to have been able to add Alan and Charlie to our coaching staff. Obviously, Alan is somebody who I have known for a very long time and have tremendous respect for. His knowledge of the game, as well as his understanding of what is required at Everton – a club that means a lot to both of us – will be invaluable. Charlie is someone I have had several chats with since rejoining the Club. He will be helping with set-piece situations, an area he excelled in as a player and one I believe he can really help us with now as a coach.

"The two of them, along with Billy McKinlay and Leighton Baines, give us a really strong coaching foundation as we look to make positive strides forward."

Kevin Thelwell’s verdict on ex Rangers star

While he was still in position at Everton, Thelwell had said: “"We're really pleased with the two new additions to David's coaching team. I've had an excellent relationship with Alan since arriving at the Club. He's been a regular at our games already this season and his successful history with Everton puts him in a great place to hit the ground running.

"We're also pleased to welcome Charlie to what is a new role for us. Set piece coaches are becoming increasingly common in top-level football, such is their importance, and we're looking forward to working with Charlie.”