Here are the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The off season is fully in play at Rangers and Celtic as attentions turn to the summer.

It is a clean slate at Ibrox as they hunt for a new manager amid a proposed takeover by 49ers Enterprises. Brian Priske is the latest man linked but Davide Ancelotti, Steven Gerrard and Russell Martin have all been heavily mentioned by a rumour mill refusing to give much indication of who Rangers will turn to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic won a Premiership and League Cup double but the Treble slipped away at the weekend in a Scottish Cup final loss to Aberdeen. They’ll have continued Champions League success in mind heading into the transfer window as well as added fuel to claim another Treble. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic, including a possible Ibrox and Sunderland conundrum, plus former stars wanted elsewhere in the Premiership.

Jordan Henderson to Rangers or Sunderland path ‘open’

Senior De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij has claimed that Sunderland Rangers are two possibilities for Jordan Henderson, who’s Ajax future is in doubt. The experienced midfielder is in the England squad but has been linked with a player-coach role at Ibrox if Gerrard is to land the hotseat. With former club Sunderland back in the Premier League though, that has been touted as a possible landing spot. Francesco Farioli has just departed Ajax as manager.

The Dutch football journalist is quoted by Voetbal Zone as saying: “He is also being linked to Rangers. Steven Gerrard is said to be the new manager there and he would like to bring Henderson over there. But Sunderland is his old club and of course he wasn’t in the stands for nothing. Ajax wants to get rid of his salary, that is one of the conflicts between the Ajax management and Francesco Farioli.

“Farioli really wanted to keep him, Ajax wanted to get rid of his salary. I think now that Farioli is gone, Henderson wants to leave too. He felt a lot of confidence. I think the road to one of those two clubs is open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee shortlist former Rangers and Celtic men as next boss contenders

There are a selection of former Rangers and Celtic stars in the running to become the next manager of Dundee, according to the Scottish Sun. The Dark Blues recently sacked Tony Docherty after a 10th placed finish in the Premiership fell below expectations, with former Celtic boss and technical adviser Gordon Strachan leading the hunt for who is to come next.

It’s suggested that former Celtic midfielder Scott Brown and Shaun Maloney have made the final shortlist alongside ex Rangers man Charlie Adam, who previously featured for the club. Brown and Adam have both managed Fleetwood Town, with the latter now on David Moyes’ Everton coaching staff and the former in charge at Ayr United. Maloney is looking for his next gig after time at Wigan Athletic and Hibs, plus coaching experience with the Belgian national team. Bromley’s Andy Woodman is also a candidate.