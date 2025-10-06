Talk is quickly turning to who will be next in the Rangers dugout.

There are names beginning to be linked with the vacant Rangers head coach position - including men formerly of Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa.

The Light Blues axed Russell Martin after just 123 days on Sunday night after a calamitous 1-1 draw with newly-promoted Falkirk in Grangemouth. Fans were already calling for him to go and some surrounded the team bus as it attempted to leave the stadium with tensions boiling over after full-time.

Now it’s been said that after their early October decision, new owners 49ers Enterprises and US health insurance tycoon are eyeing up Danny Rohl and Steven Gerrard as two possible options. Both, according to talkSPORT, were on the radar during the recruitment process for Russell Martin.

Who do Rangers have on their next manager shortlist?

Rohl recently left Sheffield Wednesday who are mired in a financial crisis but his style of play and how he worked in challenging circumstances has drawn plaudits. Gerrard is well known to Rangers fans as the last man to win them the title back in 2021 and the man who was a legend for Liverpool as a player has since managed Aston Villa and Al Ettifaq, albeit both spells ended in disappointing fashion.

Reporting reads: “Former boss Steven Gerrard is expected to be considered, while Danny Rohl is another name appreciated by senior figures at the club. Both were on the shortlist before Martin took charge. The Liverpool legend began his senior managerial career with Rangers back in 2018. He went on to spend over three years in charge in Glasgow before leaving to take the Aston Villa job.

“Gerrard is currently available after leaving Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq in January. During his time as Rangers boss, Gerrard won 124 of his 192 matches across all competitions. The highlight of his tenure in Glasgow saw him guide the club to an unbeaten league title during the 2020/21 season, preventing rivals Celtic from an unprecedented ten league titles in a row.”

What Russell Martin said after Rangers draw against Falkirk

Martin said after the draw at the Bairns: “I don’t think it’s one reason, I think it’s a lot of reasons. We’re embracing a lot of change, but there are no excuses. The team ultimately is a reflection of me, and it has to be better and it has to do better, so I need to take responsibly and deal with that myself.

“I loved Connor Barron‘s performance, I think some people deserve to play a bit more than they have. There are so many things, I could sit here and give you lots and lots of answers but I’ll have to have a look at it.

“I have never given up on anything in my life and it is always gone pretty well for me so it’s not even come into the equation, I’m not in control of that so I’ll keep on working with the players, the staff, who I feel have been so good with us.