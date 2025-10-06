'I think...' - Tottenham Hotspur loanee in candid Rangers transfer confession

Rangers have been in Scottish Premiership action this weekend

Rangers have made a slow start to the new Scottish Premiership season. The Gers are looking to hit some form over the coming weeks as they look to close the gap on Hearts and Celtic above them. Russell Martin was picked as their head coach over the summer.

It has been a tough first few months for the 39-year-old at Ibrox. He has been the subject of widespread criticism over recent times. Prior to his switch to the Gers, he had spells down the border in England with the likes of MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton.

Rangers loanee Mikey Moore’s honest verdict on spell so far

Rangers swooped to sign attacker Mikey Moore on loan from Tottenham Hotspur this past summer. He was given the green light to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt. The youngster is due to spend the whole campaign with the Gers.

He has had this to say about his spell in Glasgow so far, as per Sky Sports Football on X: “It’s a massive, massive club. I think myself personally I could have been better so far. I’m looking to change it and I think the whole team are looking to change it. We’re all together. We’re looking to change the way it’s been going.”

Moore, 18, has been on the books of Spurs for his whole career to date. He has risen up through the academy ranks of the Premier League side. The teenager was a regular for them at various different youth levels.

The England youth international made his first-team debut for his parent club back in May 2024 in a league fixture against Manchester City. He has since gone on to make 21 appearances in all competitions for them to date and has chipped in with one goal. The prospect has taken a while to get going so far at Rangers but has plenty of time on his side to make an impact.

Mikey Moore eyeing Rangers impact

Rangers landed Moore to give them something different at the top end of the pitch. He provides them with more competition and depth in their attacking department. Supporters have had to be patient with him so far.

After sealing his move in the last transfer window, he said at the time: “I’m excited to get going. As soon as I heard Rangers were interested and wanted me to come, it was a massive opportunity for me. I’m excited to be here and hopefully I can show the fans and everyone what I can do.

“I’ve always loved Rangers as a club. My family have always loved them. I think with the new boss and the way that we play, it’s a great place to be at the minute. It was a pretty easy decision for me to come here.”

Martin added: “We are thrilled to bring Mikey on loan for this season. His profile as a brave, aggressive attacking player is one that we were keen to add to the squad, and he is certainly a player who, despite his age, can make an impact on the team from day one.”