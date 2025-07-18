Rangers managed to beat Glasgow rivals Celtic to one unwanted accolade last season

Rangers coughed up the most wages on injured players of all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs during the 2024/25 season, a new study has revealed.

Research carried out by Footy Accumulators confirmed the Ibrox club had spent a staggering £1,434,160 on sidelined stars last term, with winger Rabbi Matondo and left-back Ridvan Yilmaz representing more than £500k of that whopping figure.

Reigning champions Celtic came in second place, having spent £787,123 on crocked players, although they are likely to top the table next season with Jota continuing his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury.

Hearts, meanwhile finished in third spot with £411,498 spent on the wages of out-of-action players, before a jump to Aberdeen in fourth and injury costs of £173,993.

At the opposite end of the table, Dundee United spent the lowest amount, which may give a clearer indication behind why they finished the campaign in fourth spot.

Whilst Rangers might not have endured a full-blown injury crisis at one time, they still pay high salaries, resulting in huge sums of money being wasted on those stuck on the treatment table.

The club’s most costly setback last season was to Matondo - on a reported salary of £1,196,000 per year - who had 92 days of absence with a hamstring injury, costing the club a total of £301,458 in wages.

That was closely followed by Yilmaz's 166-day absence, costing £283,792, with his reported salary of £624,000, and Danilo’s 65-day absence with a knee injury cost the club £240,767, with his reported salary of £1,352,000.

Injury costs of all 12 Premiership clubs in 24/25 season

Rangers - £1,434,160 Celtic - £787,123 Hearts - £411,498 Aberdeen - £173,993 Motherwell - £167,301 Hibernian - £161,528 Kilmarnock - £160,274 St Mirren - £75,126 Dundee - £52,857 St Johnstone - £47,767 Ross County - £25,891 Dundee United - £19,438