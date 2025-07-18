In-demand Rangers midfielder on transfer radar of last season’s beaten UEFA Conference League finalists

Rangers star Nicolas Raskin is reportedly wanted by Spanish giants Real Betis as they look to replace two key midfielders this summer.

Ibrox boss Russell Martin is facing an uphill battle to keep hold of the all-action midfielder, with transfer interest growing in the Belgium international.

The 24-year-old still has two years remaining on his contract with the Light Blues, having arrived in January 2023 from Standard Liege for a fee in the region of £1.75m.

His valuation has increased dramatically since then, with the Govan outfit eventually expected to bank a significant profit in any future sale.

And while ex-Southampton boss Martin would love to retain Raskin, there is a strong possibility that he could be moved on if the price is right.

According to Spanish outlet Muchodeporte, Raskin has impressed Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini - formerly of Real Madrid, Manchester City and West Ham - as he hunts potential replacements for outgoing duo Johnny Cardoso and William Carvalho.

Both players played key roles in helping the Seville-based club to reach the final of last season's UEFA Europa Conference League, where they were beaten 4-1 by Chelsea.

Experienced campaigner Carvalho, who has yet to officially leave the club unlike Cardoso, won the 2016 European Championship with Portugal, and the 2018/19 Nations League. He failed to report back for pre-season training last week and looks set for a move to Qatar.

Betis are now likely to test Rangers’ resolve for Raskin who impressed last term and made his national team breakthrough, despite Rangers falling well short in the Premiership title race and ending the campaign without silverware.

It would mean forking out for Raskin, with the Gers determined to avoid repeating past mistakes by letting their top assets depart for nothing at the end of their contracts.